Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company Trimmed Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Position by $1.02 Million; Mccormick & Co (MKC) Shareholder Howland Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding

Howland Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (MKC) by 20.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howland Capital Management Llc sold 24,108 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 91,898 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.84M, down from 116,006 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mccormick & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $162.38. About 155,026 shares traded. McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) has risen 44.96% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500. Some Historical MKC News: 13/04/2018 – TRONC HOLDER MERRICK VENTURE TO SELL SHRS TO MCCORMICK MEDIA; 04/04/2018 – America’s Beauty Show 2018 Comes to McCormick Place in Chicago April 28 – 30; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co 2Q Net $422.6M; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Company to use Tax Reform Benefits for U.S. Hourly Employee Bonuses and Wage Increases; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co. FY18 Sales View Includes 2-Percentage-Point Favorable Currency Impact; 02/04/2018 – McCormick Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC – COMPANY HAS PLANS TO ACHIEVE AT LEAST $100 MLN OF COST SAVINGS IN 2018; 16/05/2018 – McCormick Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 08/03/2018 McCormick & Company Expands Partnership with NCBA CLUSA to Improve Livelihoods of Smallholder Farmers; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $6.85 TO $6.95

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 64.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,225 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $564,000, down from 23,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $75.02. About 1.96 million shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 14.99% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive: 1Q Worldwide Pricing Improved Sequentially From 4Q; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 23/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Commits to Recyclability of Plastics in All Packaging; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q REV. 10.9B RUPEES, EST. 11.50B; 16/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES HENNING JAKOBSEN AS CFO-DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Recommends Shareholders Reject “Mini-Tender” Offer By Baker Mills LLC; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO – CONTINUE TO PLAN FOR INCREASED ADVERTISING INVESTMENT, BOTH ABSOLUTELY AND AS A PERCENT TO SALES, FOR FULL YEAR; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.89B RUPEES, EST. 1.80B; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Recommends Shareholders Reject “Mini-Tender” Offer By Baker Mills LLC

Howland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.25B and $1.23 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 780 shares to 14,264 shares, valued at $16.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 18,936 shares in the quarter, for a total of 164,151 shares, and has risen its stake in First Rep Bk San Francisco (NYSE:FRC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold MKC shares while 225 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 207 raised stakes. 102.01 million shares or 4.46% less from 106.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 388 were accumulated by Kessler Grp Limited Com. Invesco Limited has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). 2,192 were accumulated by Burney Company. Conning, a Connecticut-based fund reported 2,688 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited holds 240,355 shares or 1.19% of its portfolio. Dearborn Partners Ltd Liability reported 1.87% of its portfolio in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Verition Fund Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 9,453 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Natl Pension Service reported 154,777 shares. St Germain D J holds 0.05% or 3,015 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). National Asset Mngmt invested in 3,215 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Wells Fargo And Com Mn holds 0.05% or 1.09 million shares in its portfolio. Maple Management holds 57,865 shares or 2.05% of its portfolio. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Com reported 15,746 shares. Massachusetts-based Moors Cabot has invested 0.02% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC).

Analysts await McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $1.30 EPS, up 1.56% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.28 per share. MKC’s profit will be $172.21M for 31.23 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual EPS reported by McCormick & Company, Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.07% EPS growth.

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company, which manages about $337.76M and $227.19 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF) by 12,615 shares to 66,132 shares, valued at $2.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4,267 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,741 shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Pa owns 31,350 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Farmers Tru stated it has 3,490 shares. Jfs Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Intrust Financial Bank Na stated it has 0.07% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Cohen Lawrence B holds 0.17% or 3,428 shares. Puzo Michael J accumulated 0.25% or 9,167 shares. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs holds 0.05% or 15,618 shares. Bahl & Gaynor owns 0.02% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 31,586 shares. Aviva Public Ltd holds 332,524 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Nbt National Bank & Trust N A Ny reported 30,279 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Cibc Markets Corp holds 0.41% or 723,026 shares. Jnba Fincl Advsr reported 136 shares. Saturna Cap has 1.08% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 537,666 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 0.14% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 248,284 shares. Reik And Company Limited Liability Corp reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL).

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, down 2.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $600.61 million for 26.79 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.78% negative EPS growth.