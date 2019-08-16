Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company Increased Texas Instrs (TXN) Position By $452,302; Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) Had 2 Analysts Last Week

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company increased Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) stake by 25.9% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company acquired 4,267 shares as Texas Instrs Inc (TXN)’s stock rose 7.50%. The Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company holds 20,741 shares with $2.20 million value, up from 16,474 last quarter. Texas Instrs Inc now has $114.78 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.58% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $122.94. About 1.02 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 20/03/2018 – Texas Instruments challenges students to design solutions that improve everyday life; 03/05/2018 – Tl COO Brian Crutcher to speak at J.P. Morgan investor conference; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q Net $1.37B; 30/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 Kevin J. Dallas Joins Align Technology Board of Directors; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Expects Annual Operating Tax Rate About 16% Starting in 2019, 20% in 2018; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q EPS INCL 14C/SHR TAX-RELATED BENEFITS; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS SEES YR OPER TAX RATE ABOUT 16% STARTING ’19; 30/04/2018 – S&P: ‘A+’ Corporate Credit Rating on Texas Instruments Is Unchanged, and Outlook Remains Stable; 21/05/2018 – TI Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch investor conference

Among 3 analysts covering Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Keyera Corp. has $42 highest and $33 lowest target. $37’s average target is 15.66% above currents $31.99 stock price. Keyera Corp. had 3 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by National Bank Canada given on Thursday, March 21. GMP Securities downgraded Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) rating on Monday, February 25. GMP Securities has “Hold” rating and $33 target. The rating was upgraded by Scotia Capital to “Buy” on Friday, February 22. See Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) latest ratings:

21/03/2019 Broker: National Bank Canada Rating: Buy New Target: $42 Maintain

25/02/2019 Broker: GMP Securities Rating: Hold New Target: $33 Downgrade

22/02/2019 Broker: Scotia Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $36 Upgrade

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Exane Derivatives holds 0% or 1,060 shares. Bridges Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 0.19% or 43,593 shares. Of Vermont accumulated 10,505 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Lifeplan Group, Ohio-based fund reported 478 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Company reported 29.68M shares or 0.64% of all its holdings. Covington Inv Advsrs Incorporated holds 22,346 shares. Regent Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Co invested in 12,050 shares. Fjarde Ap stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Amica Mutual Ins Company holds 0.43% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) or 32,670 shares. Putnam Fl Invest Management Co stated it has 43,736 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems stated it has 0.29% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Colony Gp Lc has 0.08% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Westwood Mgmt Corp Il, Illinois-based fund reported 87,400 shares. The Georgia-based Decatur Cap Management has invested 2.18% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). First Republic Investment Management Inc holds 0.17% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) or 312,506 shares.

More notable recent Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Read This Before Buying Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.6% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Texas Instruments Incorporated’s (NASDAQ:TXN) P/E Ratio Really That Good? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Can Product Strength Aid Texas Instruments (TXN) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Among 9 analysts covering Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Texas Instruments has $15000 highest and $5800 lowest target. $114.67’s average target is -6.73% below currents $122.94 stock price. Texas Instruments had 18 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $13800 target in Wednesday, July 24 report. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $14000 target in Wednesday, July 24 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of TXN in report on Wednesday, July 24 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, April 24 with “Neutral”. The stock of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Robert W. Baird. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of TXN in report on Wednesday, July 24 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 30 by Wells Fargo. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $15000 target in Wednesday, July 24 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, April 24.

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company decreased Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) stake by 15,000 shares to 8,225 valued at $564,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) stake by 1,541 shares and now owns 25,981 shares. Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) was reduced too.

Keyera Corp. operates as an energy midstream firm in Canada and the United States. The company has market cap of $6.85 billion. The firm operates through Gathering and Processing, and Liquids business units. It has a 14.87 P/E ratio. It owns and operates 15 raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants with approximately 5,000 kilometers to collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components.

The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $31.99. About 151,187 shares traded. Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) has 0.00% since August 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 30/05/2018 – Systemax Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Kennametal Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Myers Industries Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – Werner Enterprises Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 29/03/2018 – KeyBank Enters Into Agreement to Sell Key Insurance & Benefits Services, Inc. to USI Insurance Services; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – BOTH NET INTEREST INCOME AND NET INTEREST MARGIN BENEFITED FROM HIGHER INTEREST RATES IN QTR; 09/05/2018 – KeyCorp Declares Increased Quarterly Common Dividend Of Twelve Cents Per Share; 29/03/2018 – KEYBANK IN PACT TO SELL KEY INSURANCE & BENEFITS SERVICES, TO; 29/05/2018 – KBR Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – KEYBANK ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT TO SELL KEY INSURANCE & BENEFITS SERVICES, INC. TO USI INSURANCE SERVICES

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold Keyera Corp. shares while 208 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 785.15 million shares or 1.27% less from 795.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lord Abbett And Limited Liability Com holds 0.36% or 6.86 million shares in its portfolio. Goelzer has 660,199 shares for 0.99% of their portfolio. Capital Ww Investors reported 30.70M shares stake. Hap Trading Ltd Liability holds 0.04% or 27,546 shares in its portfolio. Cibc World invested 0.01% in Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY). 934,739 are owned by Great West Life Assurance Can. Stone Ridge Asset Management has 0.11% invested in Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY). California Employees Retirement Sys invested in 0.05% or 2.41 million shares. New York-based Spirit Of America Management Corp New York has invested 0.08% in Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY). Td Asset has 0.01% invested in Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) for 447,018 shares. Parkside Financial Bank accumulated 0% or 712 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys invested in 0.04% or 193,705 shares. Alpha Windward Limited Liability owns 690 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.06% or 86,287 shares. Moreover, Tower Bridge Advsr has 0% invested in Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY).