Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company Boosted Its Texas Instrs (TXN) Stake by $452,302 as Valuation Rose; Iowa State Bank Has Lowered Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Holding by $641,212; Share Value Declined

Iowa State Bank decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 14.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iowa State Bank sold 10,868 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 61,886 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.66M, down from 72,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iowa State Bank who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $242.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $58.59. About 8.07M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 15/05/2018 – IFROGZ Expands Wireless Audio Family by Introducing the Cocoon Earbud Charging Case; 15/05/2018 – Verizon Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – LogMeIn Partners with Verizon to Provide LastPass to Fios and High-Speed Internet Customers; 20/04/2018 – VERIZON SAYS HAS ‘BEEN PROACTIVELY AND CONSTRUCTIVELY WORKING’ WITH JUSTICE DEPARTMENT FOR SEVERAL MONTHS REGARDING INQUIRY -SPOKESMAN; 15/05/2018 – Verizon Selects AWS as its Preferred Public Cloud Provider; 08/03/2018 – IN House Dems: Argos native Libby Moyer named Verizon Scholarship winner in 2018 session of General Assembly; 11/05/2018 – Verizon to repurchase debt securities; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE REPURCHASE OF FLOATING RATE NOTES BY VERIZON; 24/04/2018 – Verizon: 2018 Capital Spending Includes Commercial Launch of 5G; 19/04/2018 – VERIZON – CLOSED ITS ACQUISITION OF MOMENT, A NEW YORK-BASED DESIGN AND STRATEGY FIRM

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company increased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 25.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company bought 4,267 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 20,741 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20 million, up from 16,474 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $126.81. About 5.33 million shares traded or 12.68% up from the average. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 01/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 25/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC TXN.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $105; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments powers higher as sales, profit jump; 19/04/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa Receives the 2017 Texas Instruments Supplier Excellence Award; 23/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Recognises Camtek for Its 2017 Supplier Excellence Award; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q EPS INCL 14C/SHR TAX-RELATED BENEFITS; 19/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 07/05/2018 – Tl’s ultra-small 5.5-V DC/DC step-down power module delivers true 6-A performance; 26/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC TXN.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.62/SHR; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Texas Instruments’ Senior Unsecured Notes ‘A+’

Iowa State Bank, which manages about $217.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 10,140 shares to 28,362 shares, valued at $1.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 1.64% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.22 per share. VZ’s profit will be $5.13B for 11.81 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.81% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Portfolio Associates Limited Co reported 0.74% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Mirador Capital Prtnrs Limited Partnership stated it has 51,928 shares. Mercer Advisers owns 12,692 shares. Monroe Retail Bank Trust Mi holds 26,064 shares. Argi Investment Services Lc owns 56,772 shares. Neumann Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 1.45% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Madison Investment reported 776,154 shares. 235,808 were accumulated by Ronna Sue Cohen. First Merchants invested 0.96% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Wealthquest holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 5,746 shares. Johnson Counsel Incorporated reported 166,203 shares. 147,638 were reported by Colonial Trust Advsr. Covington Capital Mgmt accumulated 309,843 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp holds 1,937 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Leavell Invest Management stated it has 56,797 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Td Asset Mngmt holds 2.46 million shares. Shufro Rose & Limited Co has invested 2.07% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Jarislowsky Fraser Limited invested 0% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Swiss Bancshares reported 3.21M shares stake. Garrison Asset Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2.44% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 43,517 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp holds 0.13% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) or 19,600 shares. London Of Virginia owns 1.49 million shares. Campbell Newman Asset Mngmt invested in 173,125 shares or 2.84% of the stock. Moreover, Massachusetts Fincl Ser Ma has 1.1% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Moreover, Iberiabank has 0.3% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Van Eck Associates reported 514,930 shares stake. Ironwood Fin Limited Company holds 0.01% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) or 200 shares. Archford Cap Strategies Lc stated it has 25,647 shares. Fayez Sarofim owns 2.85 million shares. Rnc Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 7,522 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio.