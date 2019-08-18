Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company Stake in General Electric Co (GE) Lowered by $493,506; Home Depot (HD) Holder Marco Investment Management Lowered Its Holding

Marco Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 3.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marco Investment Management Llc sold 2,314 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 60,657 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.64 million, down from 62,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marco Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $224.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $203.65. About 3.79M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 14/03/2018 – American Cannabis Company, Inc. Secures New Online Distribution Channels with Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for SoHum Livi; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Net $2.4B; 24/04/2018 – Two Dallas police officers, civilian shot at Home Depot; 23/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – PROPOSAL 7: A SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING AMENDMENT OF COMPANY’S COMPENSATION CLAWBACK POLICY WAS ALSO NOT APPROVED; 14/03/2018 – HBI And The Home Depot Foundation Partner To Tackle Labor Shortage; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N FY SHR VIEW $9.44, REV VIEW $107.83 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/04/2018 – DJ Home Depot Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HD); 17/05/2018 – The Home Depot Declares First Quarter Dividend Of $1.03; 25/04/2018 – Spectrum News Austin: BREAKING: Dallas Police Officer Rogelio Santander has died after a shooting at a Home Depot yesterday; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $3.98B

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 53.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company sold 54,834 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 48,596 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $485,000, down from 103,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.71B market cap company. The stock increased 9.74% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $8.79. About 247.52M shares traded or 306.13% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 13/04/2018 – General Electric restates 2016 and 2017 earnings; 26/03/2018 – GE POWER – CO & FIELDCORE SUCCESSFULLY RESTARTED METAHARA SUGAR FACTORY IN ETHIOPIA, 7 MONTHS AFTER SEVERE DAMAGE TO PLANT BY A THUNDERSTORM; 22/03/2018 – REG-GE CAPITAL EUROPEAN FUNDING FRN Variable Rate Fix; 02/04/2018 – TIAN GE INTERACTIVE HOLDINGS LTD 1980.HK – FINAL DIVIDEND OF HK$0.07 PER SHARE WAS PROPOSED; 16/05/2018 – LUV SENT `SEVERAL DOZEN’ BLADES TO GE FOR FURTHER INSPECTION; 28/03/2018 – Equifax names former GE executive Mark Begor as CEO; 17/05/2018 – GE, FITTRACE TO OFFER ANALYSIS SOFTWARE FOR SPORTS,FITNESS MKTS; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC INTO A DEFINITIVE PACT TO COMBINE W/ GE TRANSPORTATION; 25/04/2018 – FTC: 20181052: The Veritas Capital Fund VI, L.P.; General Electric Company; 26/03/2018 – IBD: Boeing, GE Likely Winners Of This Massive American Airlines Order

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “6 Home Improvements That Build Equity – Benzinga” on August 09, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Breakout Stocks to Buy Immediately – Investorplace.com” published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Do Analysts Think About The Home Depot, Inc.’s (NYSE:HD) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Home Depot And Its Real Value – Seeking Alpha” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Home Depot: I See Further Upside – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 489,957 are owned by Interest Gp. Atria Invests Ltd Com reported 24,607 shares. Ardevora Asset Mngmt Llp owns 157,771 shares or 0.79% of their US portfolio. Ally owns 20,000 shares. Moreover, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc has 0.86% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Hap Trading Lc holds 0.31% or 18,333 shares in its portfolio. Cincinnati Insur has invested 1.22% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Ancora Advsr Ltd Llc holds 0.52% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 65,670 shares. Ci owns 460,605 shares or 0.5% of their US portfolio. Renaissance Grp Limited Liability reported 1.06% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Hemenway owns 73,911 shares. Global Endowment Mgmt LP reported 0.05% stake. Shaker Limited Liability Corp Oh has 0.89% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Assetmark has 0.28% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Efg Asset (Americas) Corp invested in 0.96% or 16,426 shares.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 20 before the open. They expect $3.09 earnings per share, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40 billion for 16.48 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company, which manages about $337.76M and $227.19 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 4,197 shares to 35,677 shares, valued at $3.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 21,071 shares in the quarter, for a total of 97,065 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.87 million activity. The insider CULP H LAWRENCE JR bought $3.00M. $498,337 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares were bought by HORTON THOMAS W. Cox L Kevin had bought 105,600 shares worth $994,752. On Thursday, May 23 the insider LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J bought $97,500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 108.77M are owned by Geode Capital Management Limited Co. At National Bank reported 97,046 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Financial Bank Of holds 0.19% or 2.03 million shares in its portfolio. Atwood Palmer reported 21,061 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Illinois-based Allstate Corporation has invested 0.17% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Btr Capital Mngmt has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Coastline Tru Commerce reported 0.02% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Bsw Wealth Prns has 33,017 shares. Country Trust Bankshares reported 923,113 shares. Leisure Capital Management reported 19,471 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Andra Ap stated it has 141,200 shares. Logan Cap Management holds 0.14% or 235,500 shares. Letko Brosseau & Incorporated holds 8.11 million shares. Invesco Ltd has invested 0.07% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Inr Advisory Ser Limited Com reported 1,049 shares.

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Where Will GE Be in 5 Years? – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Boeing’s Earnings Mean a Lot to GE Too – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stock Market Today: Is GE a Fraud or a Screaming Buy? – yahoo.com” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “GE’s stock extends selloff toward 4-month low; J.P. Morgan’s Tusa affirms bearish view – MarketWatch” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why General Electric Stock Just Popped 6% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 16, 2019.