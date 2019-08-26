Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company Trimmed General Electric Co (GE) Holding By $493,506; GT BIOPHARMA (GTBP) Sellers Decreased By 46.68% Their Shorts

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company decreased General Electric Co (GE) stake by 53.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company sold 54,834 shares as General Electric Co (GE)’s stock rose 3.47%. The Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company holds 48,596 shares with $485,000 value, down from 103,430 last quarter. General Electric Co now has $69.51B valuation. The stock 0.06% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $7.97. It is down 17.39% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 06/04/2018 – Federal Register: Airworthiness Directives; General Electric Company Turbofan Engines; 28/03/2018 – General Electric would be an ‘ideal Warren Buffett investment,’ RBC says; 14/05/2018 – RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES REDUCED XOM, GE, WMT, NTES, BDX IN 1Q; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC TO RETAIN NAME AFTER GE TRANSPORTATION DEAL; 14/03/2018 – Nardelli: Would do anything to help GE; 22/05/2018 – GE Presenting at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – GE AVIATION SAYS RUNNING ABOUT 6 WKS LATE ON LEAP DELIVERIES; 19/04/2018 – G.E. Makes a Sharp `Pivot’ on Digital; 27/03/2018 – APOLLO INVESTMENT IS SAID TO HIRE GE CAPITAL’S ADAM JOHNSON; 23/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N 787S FOR AMERICAN AIRLINES WOULD BE POWERED BY GENERAL ELECTRIC GE.N , BEATING ROLLS-ROYCE RR.L

GT BIOPHARMA INC (OTCMKTS:GTBP) had a decrease of 46.68% in short interest. GTBP’s SI was 78,800 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 46.68% from 147,800 shares previously. With 369,800 avg volume, 0 days are for GT BIOPHARMA INC (OTCMKTS:GTBP)’s short sellers to cover GTBP’s short positions. The stock decreased 5.56% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $0.17. About 303 shares traded. GT Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBP) has 0.00% since August 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

GT Biopharma, Inc., through its subsidiary Oxis Biotech, Inc., discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics from its proprietary product platform in various disease areas in the United States. The company has market cap of $11.25 million. The firm is developing drugs focused on the treatment of cancer. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s lead drug candidates include OXS-2175, a small molecule therapeutic candidate targeting the treatment of triple-negative breast cancer; OXS-4235, a small molecule therapeutic candidate to treat multiple myeloma and associated osteolytic lesion; and OXS-1550, a bispecific scFv recombinant fusion protein-drug conjugate that targets cancer cells expressing the CD19 receptor or CD22 receptor, or both receptors.

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company increased Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) stake by 21,071 shares to 97,065 valued at $6.61M in 2019Q1. It also upped Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) stake by 4,624 shares and now owns 30,099 shares. Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) was raised too.

Among 11 analysts covering General Electric (NYSE:GE), 3 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 27% are positive. General Electric has $15 highest and $5 lowest target. $10.05’s average target is 26.10% above currents $7.97 stock price. General Electric had 31 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) earned “Hold” rating by J.P. Morgan on Tuesday, March 12. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, March 4 report. Citigroup maintained the shares of GE in report on Monday, March 4 with “Buy” rating. Gordon Haskett Capital Corporation maintained General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Wednesday, March 6 with “Sell” rating. Credit Suisse maintained General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) rating on Friday, March 8. Credit Suisse has “Hold” rating and $11 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, March 18. J.P. Morgan maintained it with “Hold” rating and $6 target in Tuesday, March 5 report. Credit Suisse maintained General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Friday, March 15 with “Hold” rating. As per Wednesday, March 6, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. Daiwa Securities maintained General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Friday, March 15 with “Hold” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ckw Fincl Group reported 5,600 shares. First Hawaiian Bancorp owns 54,782 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Covenant Multifamily Offices Limited Co owns 58 shares. Guardian Inv, a California-based fund reported 169,920 shares. Peoples Fincl Services Corporation accumulated 96,701 shares or 0.49% of the stock. Ntv Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.29% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 101,406 shares. Renaissance Gru Ltd Liability Com stated it has 32,366 shares. Moreover, Fmr Lc has 0.54% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Greylin Invest Mangement has invested 0.6% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Virginia Retirement System Et Al holds 0.04% or 319,100 shares in its portfolio. Welch & Forbes Ltd Liability Corp reported 728,000 shares. San Francisco Sentry Group Incorporated (Ca), a California-based fund reported 3,824 shares. Meyer Handelman stated it has 1.16% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Of Vermont has invested 0.11% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Edge Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 2,045 shares in its portfolio.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.96 million activity. $3.00M worth of stock was bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR on Monday, August 12. The insider Cox L Kevin bought 105,600 shares worth $994,752. On Thursday, August 15 the insider Strazik Scott bought $279,036. Shares for $88,300 were bought by Timko Thomas S. On Thursday, May 23 the insider LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J bought $97,500. 55,248 shares valued at $498,337 were bought by HORTON THOMAS W on Monday, August 12.