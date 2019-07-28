Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company Position In Medtronic Plc (MDT) Was Upped; Griffin Asset Management Decreased Chevron (CVX) Holding by $756,696; Market Valuation Rose

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 18.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company bought 4,624 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.65% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 30,099 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.74M, up from 25,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $137.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $102.55. About 3.29 million shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 2.43% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 09/03/2018 – REG-Medtronic Announces Cash Dividend for Fourth Quarter of Fiscal Year 2018; 01/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC REPORTS NEW PAID FAMILY CARE LEAVE BENEFITS; 11/05/2018 – Cerus Endovascular Promotes Stephen Griffin, PhD, to President; 19/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65– External Pace maker Medtronic Md 5293 (VA-18-00054293) – 36C24718Q0468; 27/04/2018 – Global Minimally lnvasive Surgical Instruments Market Report 2018-2023 Featuring Aesculap, Medtronic, Smith and Nephew and Zimmer Biomet – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 11/05/2018 – Medtronic: 7 Adverse Effects Reported in 6 of 79 Studied Patients; 23/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC IN.PACT(TM) ADMIRAL(TM) DRUG COATED BALLOON GETS FDA; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic PLC 4Q Rev $8.14B; 19/03/2018 – Study Shows Positive Results with Medtronic Cryoballoon for Patients with Persistent Atrial Fibrillation; 08/03/2018 – Medtronic EVP & CVG President Mike Coyle to Speak at Cowen Healthcare Conference

Griffin Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 5.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Griffin Asset Management Inc sold 6,152 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 108,662 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.39 million, down from 114,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $123.72. About 6.54 million shares traded or 2.29% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 07/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-At energy summit, climate pits U.S. against Europe; 05/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 06/03/2018 – Chevron says looking to resume share buybacks; 11/04/2018 – Oil major Total buys several assets located in Gulf of Mexico; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON EXECUTIVES SPEAK AT ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE; 25/05/2018 – Saudis Resume Talks With Kuwait to Restart Chevron Oil Fields; 10/05/2018 – GRAPHIC-As Trinidad LNG output grows, cargoes flow far afield; 25/04/2018 – Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests; 05/03/2018 – Sharenet: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – TENGIZ GROWTH PROJECT IN KAZAKHSTAN IS ON TRACK TO DELIVER FIRST PRODUCTION IN 2022

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company, which manages about $337.76 million and $227.19M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allergan Plc by 11,000 shares to 2,623 shares, valued at $384,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 54,834 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,596 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cidel Asset owns 215,235 shares. Los Angeles Management And Equity Rech holds 0.28% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) or 552,912 shares. Motco holds 516 shares. Mississippi-based Trustmark Comml Bank Trust Department has invested 0.01% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Lawson Kroeker Invest Mngmt Ne holds 0.3% or 9,193 shares. 119,827 are held by Commonwealth Bankshares Of Australia. Calamos Advsr Ltd Llc owns 1.10M shares. Palisade Asset Management Limited Liability owns 34,230 shares. Regions invested in 76,413 shares. Smithbridge Asset Management De reported 1.75% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Tcw Group Incorporated stated it has 0.87% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Northstar Asset Llc has 13,201 shares. First Personal Serv has invested 0.17% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Maple Cap Mgmt holds 86,846 shares. Moreover, Evermay Wealth Mgmt Ltd has 0.12% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

More notable recent Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “How Does Medtronic’s Diabetes Care Business Compare To Its Peers? – Forbes” on July 03, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Medtronic Requests Approval of Non-Adjunctive Labeling from FDA – GlobeNewswire” published on July 23, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Medtronic HeartWare(TM) HVAD(TM) Implanted via Less Invasive Thoracotomy Shows 95 Percent Freedom from Disabling Stroke at Two Years – GlobeNewswire” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Expected Dividend Increases In July 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on July 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Medtronic plc. (MDT) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marshall Sullivan Wa reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 89,693 were accumulated by Cutler Counsel Llc. London Com Of Virginia, Virginia-based fund reported 1.68 million shares. Clean Yield Gp reported 3,043 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.34% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Chicago Equity Prns Lc holds 0.78% or 164,930 shares in its portfolio. Public Sector Pension Board, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 811,254 shares. Mcf Advsrs Ltd Liability Com accumulated 2,728 shares. Korea-based Korea has invested 0.88% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Boston Private Wealth Ltd holds 229,775 shares. Godsey Gibb Associates has invested 2.37% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Buffington Mohr Mcneal, Idaho-based fund reported 25,549 shares. Smithfield Com holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 24,122 shares. Consulate Inc reported 2,460 shares stake. North Star Corp has 0.3% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 21,092 shares.

Griffin Asset Management Inc, which manages about $394.93M and $707.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE) by 6,341 shares to 56,682 shares, valued at $3.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 25,661 shares in the quarter, for a total of 165,808 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).