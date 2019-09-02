Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company Boosted Its Cvs Health (CVS) Holding; Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Has Upped Its Position in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) as Valuation Rose

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 70.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company bought 10,863 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 26,350 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42 million, up from 15,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $60.92. About 6.31M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 16/04/2018 – Amazon shelves plans to sell, distribute drugs to hospitals- CNBC; 13/03/2018 – CVS Health Stockholders Approve Aetna Acquisition; 23/04/2018 – Glenview’s Robbins says talk of Amazon’s entering pharma is overblown; 23/04/2018 – ROBBINS LIKE EXPRESS SCRIPTS, CVS, MCKESSON AT SOHN CONF; 04/04/2018 – CVS TO INITIATE TRIAL TO SHOW EFFICACY OF HEMODIALYSIS DEVICE; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health Fights Back on High Cost Drugs by Launching the Industry’s Most Comprehensive Approach to Saving Patients Money; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Sees 2Q EPS $1.21-EPS $1.26; 16/03/2018 – CVS Health is now offering GlaxoSmithKline’s shingles vaccine, Shingrix, at stores nationwide; 11/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 parent results; 24/05/2018 – Can CVS Health Buy BioPharmX Corporation? – CWEB.Com

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 9.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc bought 6,675 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 74,017 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.03M, up from 67,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $198.17. About 2.18M shares traded or 20.99% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 02/05/2018 – Banks Must Invest in Reskilling Their Workforces to Seize AI-driven Growth Opportunities, Accenture Report Finds; 16/03/2018 – ACCENTURE’S MONTREAL OFFICE MANAGING DIRECTOR MADELEINE CHENETTE NAMED A FINALIST FOR LES MERCURIADES AWARDS; 13/03/2018 – ACCENTURE NAMES VUKANI MNGXATI COUNTRY MD FOR SOUTH AFRICA; 06/03/2018 – Accenture Interactive Selected by The Walt Disney Studios as Innovation Partner of Disney StudioLAB; 27/03/2018 – Four in Five North American Bank Operations Leaders Believe Their Bank’s Survival Depends on Updating Legacy Systems to; 29/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 26/04/2018 – Accenture to Help Swisscom Enhance Its Customer Experience; 11/04/2018 – Accenture Launches Intelligent Enterprise Platform to Help Companies Use Advanced Technologies that Fast-track Enterprise; 23/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Programmatic Services Navigates Complexity of Digital Media Landscape; 21/05/2018 – Accenture Again Named Technology Advisory House of the Year by Energy Risk Magazine

Since March 8, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.25 million activity. 10,000 CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares with value of $531,800 were bought by BROWN C DAVID II. AGUIRRE FERNANDO had bought 1,900 shares worth $101,821. On Friday, March 8 the insider DORMAN DAVID W bought $506,016.

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company, which manages about $337.76 million and $227.19 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 10,285 shares to 42,849 shares, valued at $1.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 54,834 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,596 shares, and cut its stake in Allergan Plc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Seatown Pte Limited stated it has 1.21% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Contravisory Investment Mgmt Inc reported 1.18% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability Co holds 0.03% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 5,931 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.01% or 55,326 shares. Field And Main Bank holds 4,976 shares. Fjarde Ap invested 0.3% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Tekla Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 506,364 shares. Epoch Invest Prtnrs holds 164,953 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Stifel Finance Corp has invested 0.24% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Leuthold Gru holds 0.87% or 120,019 shares. Mariner Limited Liability Com reported 0.32% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Sit Assoc Inc accumulated 176,760 shares. 54,005 were accumulated by Meiji Yasuda Asset Limited. Sawgrass Asset Limited Liability Corp owns 0.06% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 26,653 shares. Miller Howard Invs holds 125,331 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Palladium Prtn Llc holds 1,222 shares. 83,143 were accumulated by Jlb &. Oarsman owns 4,773 shares. Lord Abbett Lc has 0.14% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 239,194 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt Inc reported 2.78M shares stake. Welch Gru Llc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). 1,800 are owned by Hills Comml Bank Tru Com. Lakeview Capital Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.29% or 2,642 shares. Atlantic Union Bank reported 0.93% stake. 54,675 were accumulated by Pinnacle. Cypress has invested 1.7% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Btim accumulated 683,049 shares. Banque Pictet And Cie Sa stated it has 33,767 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Leuthold Grp, a Minnesota-based fund reported 4,522 shares. 6,896 are held by Checchi Cap Advisers Limited Liability.

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.61B and $882.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hingham Institution For Saving (NASDAQ:HIFS) by 2,450 shares to 28,485 shares, valued at $4.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Inphi Corp (NYSE:IPHI) by 9,925 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 212,075 shares, and cut its stake in Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI).