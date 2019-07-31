Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company Holding in Equity Lifestyle Pptys (ELS) Trimmed as Stock Value Rose; Goelzer Investment Management Has Upped Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company decreased its stake in Equity Lifestyle Pptys Inc (ELS) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company sold 3,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,280 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $375,000, down from 6,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company who had been investing in Equity Lifestyle Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $123.84. About 561,432 shares traded. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) has risen 32.18% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.75% the S&P500. Some Historical ELS News: 23/04/2018 – Equity Lifestyle 1Q EPS 68c; 01/05/2018 – ELS Declares Second Quarter Dividends; 23/04/2018 – Equity Lifestyle 1Q Net $60.2M; 23/04/2018 – Equity Lifestyle 1Q Rev $246M; 23/04/2018 – EQUITY LIFESTYLE 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR $1.04, EST. $1.04; 21/04/2018 DJ Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ELS); 24/05/2018 – Petite Retreats’ Tuxbury Tiny House Village Opens to Big Crowd; 15/05/2018 – Petite Retreats to Open Fourth Tiny House Village, First in Northeast; 02/05/2018 – Monte Vista Village RV Resort Named 2018 Arizona ARVC ‘Mega Park of the Year’

Goelzer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 235.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goelzer Investment Management Inc bought 720 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,026 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.83 million, up from 306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $939.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $13.92 during the last trading session, reaching $1898.53. About 2.91M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 17/05/2018 – Walmart Wasting Money Chasing Amazon, Says Columbia University’s Cohen (Video); 16/05/2018 – Amazon loses another key executive as it becomes a top target for poaching tech talent; 23/05/2018 – lnnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. Announces its Personal Sound Amplifier Products Are Now Offered to Amazon Prime Subscribers; 18/04/2018 – Bevite Helps Retailers Fight Amazon with the First Transparent Commercial Blockchain Platform that Eliminates Excess Inventory; 28/05/2018 – Indian traders’ group files objection to Walmart-Flipkart deal; 26/05/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos Pledges to Expand His Space Ventures; 04/04/2018 – Battling the Amazon Effect, Manufacturers Embrace the Role of Retailer; 18/05/2018 – Variety: `Stuber’ Scribe Tripper Clancy to Rewrite `High Five’ for Amazon Studios; 24/04/2018 – Check out the lavish digs that Jeff Bezos may soon call home; 26/04/2018 – Amazon’s quarterly advertising sales surpassed $2 billion for the first time in the first quarter

Goelzer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) by 28,720 shares to 52,879 shares, valued at $3.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Omega Healthcare Invs Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 98,674 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 342,180 shares, and cut its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amazon (AMZN) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amazon (AMZN) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Consumer Sector Update for 07/17/2019: AMZN,HYRE,FRAN,NUS – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amazon hits a regulatory snag with Deliveroo – Seeking Alpha” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “IWF, MSFT, AMZN, V: ETF Inflow Alert – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Liberty Capital holds 3.26% or 3,635 shares. City Com holds 0.98% or 1,956 shares in its portfolio. Atika Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 1.92% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Oz Management LP invested 2.02% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Tci Wealth Advsr owns 3,997 shares for 3.13% of their portfolio. Ontario – Canada-based Guardian Cap Advsr Ltd Partnership has invested 0.14% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Two Sigma Securities Ltd Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Victory Capital Mgmt Inc has 0.22% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ems Cap LP holds 6.5% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 48,610 shares. Madison Invest Hldgs Inc stated it has 0% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 154 are held by Greenwood Gearhart Incorporated. Fulton National Bank Na owns 4,545 shares for 0.57% of their portfolio. Capital World invested in 3.92 million shares or 1.69% of the stock. Moreover, Hillsdale Invest Mngmt has 0.03% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 180 shares. Beese Fulmer Investment Mgmt has 0.25% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

More notable recent Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “ELS Reports Second Quarter Results – Business Wire” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (ELS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Equity LifeStyle Properties: Manufactured Home REIT Offers Superior Dividend Growth – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Alcoa, Apple, Autodesk, BB&T, Bed Bath & Beyond, Camping World, Nvidia, Vertex, Voya and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: March 26, 2019.

Analysts await Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.07 earnings per share, up 3.88% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.03 per share. ELS’s profit will be $97.40M for 28.93 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.96 actual earnings per share reported by Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold ELS shares while 85 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 80.77 million shares or 0.50% less from 81.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Investment Serv has 0.07% invested in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) for 1,916 shares. Moreover, Pnc Financial Svcs Gp has 0% invested in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) for 9,939 shares. Advsrs Asset Mgmt invested 0.03% in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust stated it has 57,375 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Eulav Asset Management reported 48,300 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Ubs Oconnor Lc has 0% invested in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) for 27,500 shares. Putnam Invests Ltd Liability reported 61,376 shares. Westpac Bk owns 20,700 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 44,056 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board accumulated 8,200 shares or 0% of the stock. 753,237 are owned by Prudential Financial. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 14,000 shares. Amica Retiree Med Tru has 0.22% invested in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). Vident Advisory Ltd Llc holds 9,866 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0.02% in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $694,524 activity.