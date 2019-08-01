Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company Has Trimmed Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Stake as Market Value Rose; Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holder Capital Wealth Planning Has Trimmed Its Position as Valuation Declined

Capital Wealth Planning Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) by 34.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Wealth Planning Llc sold 18,016 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 34,355 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.78M, down from 52,371 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Wealth Planning Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $314.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $74.36. About 12.10M shares traded or 18.14% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 04/04/2018 – IRAQ OIL MINISTRY SAYS STILL IN DISCUSSION WITH EXXON ABOUT SOUTHERN OILFIELDS PROJECT; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – INCREASE SUPPORTS A POTENTIAL SIGNIFICANT EXPANSION OF OPERATIONS IN COUNTRY; 27/04/2018 – Eaton Vance’s Eddie Perkin on Exxon Earnings and Outlook (Video); 13/03/2018 – Germany’s 2017 oil output fell 6 percent, gas down 8 percent; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N -LNG EXPORTS ARE EXPECTED TO RESUME SOON; 23/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – ANNOUNCED INTENTION TO IMPROVE ENERGY EFFICIENCY IN REFINING & CHEMICAL MANUFACTURING FACILITIES; 14/05/2018 – Exxon Beaumont refinery overhauling hydrotreater, SRU; 05/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Awards FLEXICOKING™ Technology License to Sinochem Hongrun Petrochemical Co. Ltd; 10/04/2018 – Exxon Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q Net $4.65B

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 64.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 8,225 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $564,000, down from 23,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.01% or $3 during the last trading session, reaching $71.74. About 5.06M shares traded or 56.44% up from the average. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q ONE-TIME LOSS 116.5M RUPEES; 08/03/2018 – With Venezuelan hyperinflation, multinationals buck price controls; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO QTRLY ORGANIC SALES INCREASED 1.5%; 26/03/2018 – Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures® Educational Program and The Sloane Stephens Foundation Serve Up Smiles to America’s Youth; 27/04/2018 – Colgate’s sales disappoint on tepid Latin America demand; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Mid-Single-Digit Net Sales Increase in 2018; 23/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Commits to Recyclability of Plastics in All Packaging; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Recommends Shareholders Reject “Mini-Tender” Offer By Baker Mills LLC; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q EPS 72c; 07/03/2018 – COLGATE RAISES QTRLY DIVIDEND TO 42C/SHR VS 40C

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.70 EPS, down 2.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $600.60 million for 25.62 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.78% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bright Rock Capital Management Lc holds 71,500 shares or 1.64% of its portfolio. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams Inc invested in 8,521 shares. Peregrine Asset Advisers has 1.34% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Howe & Rusling, New York-based fund reported 1,465 shares. Field Main Savings Bank holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 1,650 shares. Puzo Michael J has 9,167 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Tradition Management Ltd Liability invested in 1.09% or 58,493 shares. National Asset Management invested in 0.07% or 8,438 shares. Comerica Natl Bank reported 396,484 shares. Cypress Cap Ltd Liability Company (Wy) invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Smithfield Tru Co holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 21,634 shares. The Massachusetts-based Grimes & Incorporated has invested 0.06% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Qs Ltd Liability Co reported 77,618 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys, California-based fund reported 1.43 million shares. California Pub Employees Retirement has invested 0.31% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL).

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company, which manages about $337.76M and $227.19 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4,267 shares to 20,741 shares, valued at $2.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 4,624 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,099 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Interactive Fin Advisors accumulated 800 shares. King Wealth has 29,286 shares. The Delaware-based Westover Capital Advisors Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.13% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). First Savings Bank Of Newtown invested in 1.68% or 75,637 shares. Michigan-based Deroy & Devereaux Private Counsel has invested 2.11% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc holds 90,862 shares. Moreover, Villere St Denis J And Llc has 0.07% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Schmidt P J Investment has 36,613 shares for 0.86% of their portfolio. Asset holds 50,819 shares. 133,948 are owned by Bridges Invest Management. 206,750 are held by Allstate. Qci Asset Inc New York stated it has 247,704 shares. Garrison Asset Ltd Liability Co reported 8,288 shares. Fosun Intll Limited invested in 0.07% or 14,550 shares. Fisher Asset Management Lc has invested 0.55% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on August, 2 before the open. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, down 17.39% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.92 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.22 billion for 24.46 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.18% EPS growth.