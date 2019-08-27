Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company Lowered At&T (T) Stake as Share Price Rose; Cypress Capital Group Lifted Its Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Holding by $640,471

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 19.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company sold 10,285 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 42,849 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.34M, down from 53,134 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $253.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $34.74. About 3.78 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 24/04/2018 – FITCH MAINTAINS AT&T’S LONG-TERM IDR ON RATING WATCH NEGATIVE; 19/04/2018 – Cradlepoint Invited to Participate in the AT&T Hackathon Focused on Public Safety; 09/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S INNOLUX 3481.TW SAYS MARCH SALES AT T$22.6 BLN; 24/04/2018 – AT&T and CitySwitch Sign Deal for Building, Leasing New Cell Towers Beginning in 2018; 30/05/2018 – Live now on @CNBC TV: AT&T chairman & chief executive Randall Stephenson speaks from #CodeCon about the Time Warner deal, content, and more; 29/03/2018 – AT&T INC – EXCHANGE OFFER SETTLEMENT DATE WILL BE PROMPTLY FOLLOWING EXCHANGE OFFER EXPIRATION DATE AND IS EXPECTED TO BE APRIL 10, 2018; 15/05/2018 – AT&T CEO: PRICES ON DIRECTV NOW PACKAGES WILL BE GOING UP; 20/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: DOJ is investigating AT&T, Verizon, and GSMA for possible collusion in thwarting eSIM technology that would; 11/05/2018 – AT&T chief executive says hiring Trump lawyer was `big mistake’; 10/05/2018 – `No’ Cohen Inquiries to FCC on Net Neutrality on AT&T’s Behalf

Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Group bought 2,593 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 6,709 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66 million, up from 4,116 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Group who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $219.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $231.17. About 192,555 shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Services Networks Lc holds 8,446 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 0.73% stake. Allen Invest Ltd accumulated 460,961 shares. Rothschild Company Asset Mgmt Us holds 0.53% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 200,964 shares. State Street Corporation reported 0.9% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Confluence Wealth Management Ltd holds 3,389 shares. 7,845 are held by Carnegie Cap Asset Mngmt Lc. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board has 193,512 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Kepos Cap Ltd Partnership owns 10,000 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Fidelity National Financial owns 32,440 shares. Moreover, Pennsylvania Co has 0.07% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 14,095 shares. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp accumulated 146,230 shares or 3.4% of the stock. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 454,064 shares. Wealthcare invested in 0% or 95 shares. Norinchukin Bank The owns 307,707 shares for 0.97% of their portfolio.

Cypress Capital Group, which manages about $45.36 million and $488.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 4,342 shares to 15,539 shares, valued at $5.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wal (NYSE:WMT) by 4,018 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,065 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares (IJR).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. WICHMANN DAVID S bought $4.64 million worth of stock.

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.87 billion for 9.24 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company, which manages about $337.76M and $227.19 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF) by 12,615 shares to 66,132 shares, valued at $2.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4,267 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,741 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 55,882 were accumulated by B Riley Wealth Management Inc. 10,000 were accumulated by Alethea Mgmt Ltd. 43,181 were reported by Crestwood Advsr Group Limited Company. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma reported 0.04% stake. Ashford Cap Management Incorporated reported 8,770 shares. Td Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Waters Parkerson & Limited Co has 0.85% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 323,268 shares. Indiana Trust & Inv Mngmt stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Beck Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2.27% or 150,625 shares. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0.78% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Epoch Invest Prtnrs reported 0.99% stake. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj holds 164,000 shares. Oakwood Mngmt Limited Liability Com Ca holds 125,889 shares. Mercer Capital Advisers has invested 0.58% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Van Den Berg Management I Inc reported 0.56% stake.

