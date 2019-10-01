Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company Has Decreased Tanger Factory Outlet Ctrs (SKT) Holding by $356,000; Covenant Multifamily Offices Position in Verizon Communications (VZ) Has Raised as Market Valuation Declined

Covenant Multifamily Offices Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 178.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covenant Multifamily Offices Llc bought 31,257 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 48,769 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.79 million, up from 17,512 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $247.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $59.87. About 4.38 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 15/05/2018 – Verizon has “no interest” in being a traditional TV network and is “plowing money” into the development of 5G, according to CEO Lowell McAdam; 06/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Verizon $1.182b+ Device Payment Plan ABS; 21/04/2018 – Voice of Amer: DOJ Investigates: Did AT&T, Verizon Make it Hard to Switch?; 18/04/2018 – Verizon Names K. Guru Gowrappan as Oath President and Oper Chief; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Total Fios Rev Growth 1.9%; 10/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Orono discusses Verizon tower; 08/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Verizon Communications $Benchmark 7Y FRN; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – DOES NOT PROJECT TO HAVE ANY MANDATORY PENSION CONTRIBUTIONS UNTIL ABOUT 2026; 07/03/2018 – Verizon Connect Redefines Mobile Workforce Management with Comprehensive Solution; 15/05/2018 – Verizon Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company decreased its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Ctrs (SKT) by 66.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company sold 22,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The institutional investor held 11,100 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $180,000, down from 33,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company who had been investing in Tanger Factory Outlet Ctrs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $15.12. About 891,632 shares traded. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) has declined 32.77% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.77% the S&P500. Some Historical SKT News: 21/05/2018 – Tanger Outlets Announces Executive Promotions; 01/05/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet 1Q Rev $123.5M; 18/05/2018 – Tanger Elects Directors and Officers; 30/03/2018 – Columbus Bus 1st: Exclusive: Developer teeing up new 225-home development near Tanger Outlets; 23/04/2018 – DJ Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SKT); 12/04/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet Raises Quarterly Dividend to 35c; 01/05/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet Had Seen FY EPS $1.02-$1.08/Share; 12/04/2018 – Correct: Tanger Factory Outlet Raises Annual Dividend to $1.40 Vs. $1.37; 01/05/2018 – TANGER SEES FY FFO/SHR $2.40 TO $2.46, EST. $2.45; 08/03/2018 Tanger Outlets Invites Shoppers To “Feel The Deal” This Spring With TangerSTYLE

Covenant Multifamily Offices Llc, which manages about $1.34 billion and $456.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell Midcap Growth Etf (IWP) by 26,401 shares to 114,057 shares, valued at $16.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “6 Dow Jones Industrial Average Stocks to Buy Right Now – Investorplace.com” on September 24, 2019, also Etftrends.com with their article: “How Communication Services ETFs Look Today – ETF Trends” published on September 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “StockBeat: Zoom Earnings-Beat Takes Backseat to Valuation Concerns – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Accenture Delivered 10% Earnings Growth in Q4 – The Motley Fool” published on September 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Apple, IPOs And German Auto – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. M&T Retail Bank has invested 0.47% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Private Wealth Prtn Ltd Liability, a California-based fund reported 78,835 shares. Cumberland Partners Ltd has 0.03% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 5,757 shares. Brighton Jones Ltd Company holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 21,679 shares. Meristem Family Wealth has invested 0.1% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Hartford Investment Mgmt Company invested in 1.05% or 660,245 shares. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters invested 1.06% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Cibc Ww Incorporated reported 1.89M shares. Hengehold Mngmt Lc holds 49,812 shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. Connecticut-based Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct has invested 0.25% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd holds 0.32% or 394,207 shares in its portfolio. Hartford Financial Mngmt has invested 0.8% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Gould Asset Management Lc Ca reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Gateway Investment Advisers Lc holds 1.84M shares. Guild Inv owns 33,630 shares for 2.84% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.35, from 0.9 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 28 investors sold SKT shares while 67 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 92.19 million shares or 5.81% more from 87.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amica Retiree Trust has 0.14% invested in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT). Geode Capital Mgmt Llc has 1.51 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Mutual Of America Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 83,498 shares. Toronto Dominion Bankshares reported 697 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Midas Management Corporation reported 0.4% in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT). The Pennsylvania-based Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems has invested 0% in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) for 63,865 shares. Boston Private Wealth Lc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 24,516 shares. Raymond James Fincl Serv Inc reported 24,087 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 59,800 were reported by Nomura Asset Mngmt Limited. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru invested in 110,523 shares or 0% of the stock. Century stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT). South Dakota Inv Council reported 56,600 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, Parametric Associates Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT). Guggenheim Ltd owns 17,066 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “No Worries, Tanger Outlets Is A Battle-Tested Brand – Seeking Alpha” on April 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT) Presents At NAREIT 2019 Investor Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on June 05, 2019, Fool.com published: “The Worst Mistake Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Investors Can Make Right Now – The Motley Fool” on May 26, 2019. More interesting news about Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Stocks to Buy as You Rebalance Your Portfolio – Investorplace.com” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “3 Reasons 7.1% Yielding Tanger Is A Table Pounding Buy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 20, 2019.

Analysts await Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 11.11% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.63 per share. SKT’s profit will be $52.37M for 6.75 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.75% negative EPS growth.

Since August 21, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $144,090 activity.