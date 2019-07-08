Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company Has Cut Its Stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by $685,760; Cerner (CERN) Shareholder Envestnet Asset Management Has Decreased Its Holding

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 9.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company sold 8,572 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 81,686 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.60M, down from 90,258 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $322.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $76.13. About 6.88 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – INSIGHT-Shakes and superstition: Exxon faces backlash in Papua New Guinea; 27/04/2018 – Pump the Permian: Exxon’s Quick-Fire Attempt to Stop the Drop; 07/05/2018 – KAZAKHSTAN KASHAGAN OILFIELD SEES PRODUCTION DECLINING IN JULY DUE TO 2-WEEK MAINTENANCE ON BOLASHAK COMPLEX IN JULY -ENERGY MINISTRY; 04/05/2018 – EXXON BATON ROUGE LOUISIANA REFINERY SHUTS SECOND-LARGEST CRUDE UNIT; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q U.S. Downstream Net $319M; 30/03/2018 – Exxon Group Lunch Scheduled By Capital Alpha for Apr. 5; 30/05/2018 – EXXON: CARBON CAPTURE CRITICAL TO ACHIEVING 2-DEGREE SCENARIO; 09/05/2018 – Exxon Baton Rouge refinery preparing to restart crude unit; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT: IN THE YEARS FOLLOWING 2022, GRONINGEN GAS PRODUCTION WILL BE “BUILT DOWN TO ZERO”; 27/04/2018 – Eaton Vance’s Eddie Perkin on Exxon Earnings and Outlook (Video)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Cerner Corp (CERN) by 19.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc sold 24,438 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 101,117 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.79M, down from 125,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cerner Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $74.5. About 1.24M shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 16.22% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 05/04/2018 – Kern Medical Selects Cerner Enterprisewide Health IT System and Population Health Platform; 02/05/2018 – Cerner: Mixed Results, Revised Outlook Reflect Delay of Large Contract, Less Predictable End Market; 07/05/2018 – Capital Region Medical Center Selects Cerner Enterprisewide Health IT System; 02/05/2018 – CERNER 1Q REV. $1.29B, EST. $1.33B; 09/05/2018 – Indiana Family and Social Services Administration Selects Cerner to Implement Electronic Health Record; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees 2Q New Business Bookings Between $1.350B-$1.55B; 06/03/2018 – Centrus Health and Cerner Collaborate to Deliver Value-Based and Innovative Population Health Care in Kansas City; 02/05/2018 – Cerner 1Q EPS 48c; 23/05/2018 – FierceHealth: Exclusive update on @UIHealth fight between @Cerner and Epic. Epic CEO Judy Faulkner says total costs for #EHR; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees FY Adj EPS $2.45-Adj EPS $2.55

Analysts await Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, up 3.57% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.56 per share. CERN’s profit will be $188.74 million for 32.11 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual earnings per share reported by Cerner Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.57% EPS growth.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.98 earnings per share, up 6.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.92 per share. XOM’s profit will be $4.15 billion for 19.42 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 78.18% EPS growth.

