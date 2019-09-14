Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company Trimmed Its Stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Ctrs (SKT) as Stock Value Declined; Casey’s General Stores (CASY) Holder Qv Investors Trimmed Its Stake as Share Value Rose

Qv Investors Inc decreased its stake in Casey’s General Stores Inc (CASY) by 3.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qv Investors Inc sold 1,999 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.05% . The institutional investor held 50,210 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.83M, down from 52,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qv Investors Inc who had been investing in Casey’s General Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $170.98. About 252,484 shares traded. Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) has risen 47.23% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CASY News: 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores: Tax Cuts and Jobs Act Generated 3Q Benefit of $175 Million, or About $4.60/Share; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Names Donald Frieson, David Lenhardt and Allison Wing to Board; 07/03/2018 – CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC – COMMITMENT TO NEW $300 MILLION SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM THROUGH FY 2020; 07/03/2018 – CORRECT: CASEY’S 3Q EPS $5.08, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. 63C; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Sees FY 2018 Same-Store Grocery and Other Merchandise Sales Up 2% – 3%; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Adopts Governance Changes Consistent With Best Practices; 17/05/2018 – Casey’s activists may look for support –; 19/04/2018 – Casey’s Celebrates 50th Anniversary; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S 3Q ADJ. EPS 47C, EST. 63C; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Announces Board Refreshment With Appointment of Three New Independent Directors and New Board

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company decreased its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Ctrs (SKT) by 66.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company sold 22,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The institutional investor held 11,100 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $180,000, down from 33,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company who had been investing in Tanger Factory Outlet Ctrs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $16.46. About 2.07M shares traded. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) has declined 32.77% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.77% the S&P500. Some Historical SKT News: 12/04/2018 – Correct: Tanger Factory Outlet Raises Annual Dividend to $1.40 Vs. $1.37; 08/03/2018 Tanger Outlets Invites Shoppers To “Feel The Deal” This Spring With TangerSTYLE; 30/03/2018 – Columbus Bus 1st: Exclusive: Developer teeing up new 225-home development near Tanger Outlets; 01/05/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet 1Q Rev $123.5M; 12/04/2018 – Tanger Increases Dividend For 25th Consecutive Year; Continues Share Repurchase Program; 31/05/2018 – Tanger Outlets Celebrates 25 Years As A Public Company; 01/05/2018 – TANGER 1Q AFFO/SHR 60C, EST. 59C; 23/03/2018 – Tanger Conference Call Scheduled By Stuart Frankel for Mar. 29; 21/05/2018 – Tanger Outlets Announces Executive Promotions; 01/05/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet Cuts FY View To EPS 95c-EPS $1.01

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 29 investors sold CASY shares while 94 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 34.08 million shares or 6.86% more from 31.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Bessemer Gp holds 0% of its portfolio in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) for 1,171 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans accumulated 435,906 shares. New York-based Howe & Rusling has invested 0% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Price T Rowe Md has invested 0.1% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Scout Inc has invested 0.74% of its portfolio in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Advisory Rech Incorporated accumulated 162,066 shares. Ubs Asset Americas invested in 0% or 62,023 shares. Csat Advisory Limited Partnership holds 0% or 73 shares. 417,519 were accumulated by Nuveen Asset Management Lc. Moreover, Mariner Lc has 0.01% invested in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) for 3,533 shares. The New York-based Qs Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). The Hawaii-based First Hawaiian State Bank has invested 0.02% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Mesirow Fin Invest reported 65,130 shares stake. Aperio Gp Ltd has invested 0.01% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY).

Qv Investors Inc, which manages about $726.49 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 124,820 shares to 772,183 shares, valued at $42.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 21,775 shares in the quarter, for a total of 159,310 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Analysts await Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 11.11% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.63 per share. SKT’s profit will be $52.39 million for 7.35 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.75% negative EPS growth.

