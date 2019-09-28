Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company Has Decreased Tanger Factory Outlet Ctrs (SKT) Position as Share Value Declined; Bank Of New York Mellon Position in Burlington Stores (BURL) Has Lowered by $5.88 Million

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company decreased its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Ctrs (SKT) by 66.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company sold 22,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The institutional investor held 11,100 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $180,000, down from 33,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company who had been investing in Tanger Factory Outlet Ctrs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $15.61. About 1.56M shares traded. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) has declined 32.77% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.77% the S&P500. Some Historical SKT News: 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys New 2.2% Position in Tanger; 01/05/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet Cuts FY View To FFO $2.40/Shr-FFO $2.46/Shr; 01/05/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet Had Seen FY EPS $1.02-$1.08/Share; 12/04/2018 – Tanger Increases Dividend For 25th Consecutive Year; Continues Share Repurchase Program; 12/04/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet Raises Quarterly Dividend to 35c; 01/05/2018 – TANGER SEES FY FFO/SHR $2.40 TO $2.46, EST. $2.45; 31/05/2018 – Tanger Outlets Celebrates 25 Years As A Public Company; 12/04/2018 – Correct: Tanger Factory Outlet Raises Annual Dividend to $1.40 Vs. $1.37; 12/04/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet Raises Dividend to $1.40 Vs. $1.37; 01/05/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet Cuts FY View To EPS 95c-EPS $1.01

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in Burlington Stores Inc (BURL) by 9.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp sold 34,569 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.27% . The institutional investor held 327,851 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $55.78 million, down from 362,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp who had been investing in Burlington Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $199.09. About 479,102 shares traded. Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) has risen 19.92% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.92% the S&P500. Some Historical BURL News: 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores Sees FY18 Adj EPS $5.73-Adj EPS $5.83; 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores Sees FY Sales Up 9%-10%; 10/05/2018 – Mirae Asset Adds Burlington Stores, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 14/03/2018 – Burlington Stores May Benefit, Industry Best in Almost 4 Years; 13/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC BURL.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $146 TARGET PRICE; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES QTRLY TOTAL SALES ON A 14 WEEK BASIS INCREASED 14.9% TO $1,937 MLN; 31/05/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES BOOSTS YEAR ’18 SALES & ADJUSTED EPS OUTLOOK; 22/04/2018 – DJ Burlington Stores Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BURL); 08/03/2018 Burlington Stores 4Q Rev $1.94B; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC BURL.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.73 TO $5.83

Analysts await Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $1.41 EPS, up 16.53% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.21 per share. BURL’s profit will be $93.44M for 35.30 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual EPS reported by Burlington Stores, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.68% EPS growth.

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp, which manages about $366.52B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) by 437,260 shares to 4.28 million shares, valued at $58.62M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aes Corp (NYSE:AES) by 691,328 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9.93M shares, and has risen its stake in Montage Resources Corp.

More notable recent Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Burlington Stores, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results Above Guidance and Increases Full Year 2019 Sales and Adjusted EPS Outlook – GlobeNewswire” on August 29, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: MU, OKTA, BURL – Investorplace.com” published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What Burlington Stores, Inc.’s (NYSE:BURL) ROCE Can Tell Us – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Burlington Stores: One Of The Best Stories In Retail – Seeking Alpha” published on December 03, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Market Today: When Apple Will Show Off its New iPhone – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 40 investors sold BURL shares while 146 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 65.54 million shares or 3.49% less from 67.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, National Bank Of Mellon has 0.02% invested in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Nomura Asset Limited reported 10,375 shares stake. Piedmont Advsr Incorporated invested 0.03% in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 137,686 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insur reported 4,916 shares. Etrade Capital Ltd Liability holds 5,988 shares. Cambridge Research Advsr owns 2,321 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Dsm Capital Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company has 582,827 shares for 1.45% of their portfolio. Susquehanna International Grp Inc Llp invested in 0% or 21,120 shares. Sg Americas Lc has invested 0.01% in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 12,634 shares. Jefferies Ltd stated it has 0.02% in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 9,817 shares. Asset Mngmt One Comm Ltd reported 0.03% stake. Csat Advisory Ltd Partnership reported 0.01% in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL).

Since August 21, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $144,090 activity.

More notable recent Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Isn’t Stupid: Tanger Is A Strong Sell With Its 87% Payout Ratio – Seeking Alpha” on March 19, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Stocks to Buy as You Rebalance Your Portfolio – Investorplace.com” published on July 05, 2019, Forbes.com published: “Retire Rich With REITs – Forbes” on September 07, 2019. More interesting news about Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Is Tanger Factory Outlet Centers a Buy? – The Motley Fool” published on September 01, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Tanger (NYSE: SKT) execs set expectations for when Antioch outlet mall will open – Nashville Business Journal” with publication date: February 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.35, from 0.9 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 28 investors sold SKT shares while 67 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 92.19 million shares or 5.81% more from 87.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Old National National Bank & Trust In reported 0.01% stake. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT). Cannell Peter B Co Incorporated accumulated 11,200 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Pennsylvania-based Hudock Capital Gp Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT). Citigroup holds 88,920 shares. 53,187 were reported by Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Co. Meeder Asset Mgmt, Ohio-based fund reported 36,305 shares. 12,035 are owned by Los Angeles Mgmt Equity Research. Invesco invested 0% of its portfolio in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT). Tower Capital Ltd (Trc) reported 1,657 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Parametric Port Associate Limited Liability Company has 199,285 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Walter And Keenan Consulting Mi Adv holds 0.08% or 11,100 shares. Mason Street Limited Liability Com holds 50,159 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Campbell & Invest Adviser Limited Liability Company holds 19,533 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Symons Cap Mngmt stated it has 15,482 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings.