Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company Has Lowered General Electric Co (GE) Position by $493,506 as Market Valuation Rose; As Walmart (WMT) Market Value Rose, Family Management Has Raised by $473,263 Its Stake

Family Management Corp increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 21.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Family Management Corp bought 4,879 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The hedge fund held 28,078 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.74M, up from 23,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Family Management Corp who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $324.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $114.73. About 4.25M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 30/05/2018 – Walmart Offers to Foot College Tuition Bills for U.S. Employees; 15/03/2018 – New York Post: Walmart retaliated against whistleblower: suit; 22/05/2018 – SoftBank says selling its entire Flipkart stake to Walmart; 12/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: Walmart close to buying majority of India’s Flipkart, deal likely by end-June; 18/04/2018 – MEDIA-Walmart may retain Flipkart top executives if deal goes through – Livemint; 30/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Walmart talking with Humana on closer ties; acquisition possible; 14/03/2018 – Walmart will offer grocery delivery in more than 100 metro areas amid pressure from Amazon, Target and Instacart; 05/03/2018 – Wal-Mart de Mexico Same-Store Sales Rose 8.9% in Feb. (Table); 03/04/2018 – Walmart Rolls Out International Money-Transfer Service; 04/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: M&A: Flipkart yet to finalize stake sale deal with Walmart – sources – The Edge Markets

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 53.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company sold 54,834 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 48,596 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $485,000, down from 103,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $8.71. About 42.14 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 13/04/2018 – More delays in GE power plants a worry for Pakistan’s ruling party; 25/04/2018 – General Electric workers, shareholders protest at annual meeting; 20/04/2018 – GE IS SAID IN TALKS TO UNLOAD RAIL BUSINESS IN DEAL WITH WABTEC; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS INSPECTIONS “ARE BEING PERFORMED OUT OF AN ABUNDANCE OF CAUTION AND ARE EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED OVER THE NEXT 30 DAYS”; 18/04/2018 – Monitor Daily: Former GE Capital Markets CEO Joins CAN Capital; 04/04/2018 – GE to restate two years of earnings by April 13; 05/04/2018 – GLASS LEWIS RECOMMENDS GE HOLDERS VOTE AGAINST AUDITOR; 21/03/2018 – GE asks for final healthcare IT bids; 16/05/2018 – GE ANNOUNCES NEW AGP ORDERS W/ SAUDI CEMENT, DUBAI ELECTRICITY; 22/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-GE seeking to shed troubled insurance business

Family Management Corp, which manages about $1.27 billion and $231.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6,571 shares to 5,894 shares, valued at $317,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 22,653 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,342 shares, and cut its stake in Doubleline Income Solutions (DSL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings.

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company, which manages about $337.76M and $227.19M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 4,197 shares to 35,677 shares, valued at $3.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 4,624 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,099 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF).

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.13 EPS, down 7.14% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.14 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.06B for 16.75 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $5.01 million activity. On Friday, August 23 Seidman Leslie bought $50,700 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 6,500 shares. CULP H LAWRENCE JR bought 331,684 shares worth $3.00M. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $97,500 was made by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J on Thursday, May 23. $88,300 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares were bought by Timko Thomas S. Strazik Scott also bought $279,036 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Thursday, August 15. $994,752 worth of stock was bought by Cox L Kevin on Tuesday, August 13.

