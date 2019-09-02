Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company Has Decreased General Electric Co (GE) Position by $493,506 as Share Value Rose; As Union Pac Com (UNP) Share Value Rose, Logan Capital Management Has Lifted Holding

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 53.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company sold 54,834 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 48,596 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $485,000, down from 103,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $8.25. About 47.36M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 23/05/2018 – GE CEO:`GE STORE’ TECH SHOULD BE ADOPTED BY CHOICE, NOT MANDATE; 26/03/2018 – BAKER HUGHES A GE CO – INCREASING APPETITE FOR LNG, AND LACK OF RECENT PROJECT FIDS POINTS TO LNG SUPPLY-DEMAND BALANCE TIGHTENING; 20/04/2018 – GE IS SAID IN TALKS TO UNLOAD RAIL BUSINESS IN DEAL WITH WABTEC; 17/04/2018 – NTSB CHAIRMAN SAYS “VERY CONCERNED” ABOUT METAL FATIGUE IN ENGINES; 27/04/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT HAS APPROVED POSSIBLE $911 MLN SALE TO BAHRAIN OF ATTACK HELICOPTERS; BELL HELICOPTER AND GE ARE PRINCIPAL CONTRACTORS -PENTAGON; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: GE scraps bonuses for top execs for first time in 126 years; 24/04/2018 – Lowe’s: Will Become Only Nationwide Home Center to Offer GE Light Bulbs; 16/04/2018 – RAFAKO SA RFK.WA – SAYS POLIMEX-MOSTOSTAL HAS RESOLVED NOT TO APPEAL IN REGARDS TO OSTROLEKA POWER PLANT TENDER WON BY GE/ALSTOM; 20/03/2018 – Factory Floor to Classroom; 23/05/2018 – GE SAYS PURSUING OPTIONS TO DE-RISK GE CAPITAL – PRESENTATION

Logan Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Union Pac Corp Com (UNP) by 686.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Logan Capital Management Inc bought 22,635 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 25,930 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.34M, up from 3,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Union Pac Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $161.96. About 2.99M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 19/03/2018 – Louisiana Transportation Infrastructure Receives $87 million Boost from Union Pacific; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES 2018 PRODUCTIVITY LESS THAN $300-350M GOAL; 22/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Rent the Runway, Union Pacific and Micron; 23/05/2018 – Nafta Has Been a ‘Tremendous Success,’ Says Union Pacific CEO (Video)

Logan Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.06B and $1.63B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alliance Data Sys Corp Com (NYSE:ADS) by 18,843 shares to 7,888 shares, valued at $1.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Charles Family Value Ad (SWVXX) by 1.11M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.12M shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.13 earnings per share, down 7.14% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.14 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.11B for 15.87 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual earnings per share reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $5.01 million activity. The insider HORTON THOMAS W bought 55,248 shares worth $498,337. $88,300 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares were bought by Timko Thomas S. Strazik Scott had bought 34,836 shares worth $279,036. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $97,500 was made by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J on Thursday, May 23. Cox L Kevin bought $994,752 worth of stock. Seidman Leslie also bought $50,700 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Friday, August 23.