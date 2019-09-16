Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company Increases Holding in Disney Walt Co (DIS); As Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (Put) (TD) Valuation Rose, Holder Cibc World Markets Has Trimmed Its Holding

Cibc World Markets Inc decreased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (Put) (TD) by 99.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Inc sold 32.03M shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The institutional investor held 10,500 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $613,000, down from 32.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Inc who had been investing in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $56.7. About 1.79M shares traded or 54.03% up from the average. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 0.92% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 03/04/2018 – TD Bank Launches Adaptive Financial Education Program to Support Individuals with Diverse Abilities; 07/05/2018 – TD Bank Survey Finds Small Businesses Have Major Growth, Hiring Plans; 24/05/2018 – RBC and TD Show Mortgage Strength Amid Monetary and Regulatory Changes; 26/03/2018 – nCino Brings Commercial Banking Transformation to TD Bank; 12/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V, Baytex Energy, Toronto Dominion Bank, VALE S.A, Con; 29/03/2018 – TD BANK SAYS 94.7 PERCENT OF SHAREHOLDERS AT AGM VOTE IN FAVOUR OF EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PLAN; 28/05/2018 – MANDATE: TD Bank EUR Benchmark 7Y Covered Bond; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q U.S. Retail Net C$979M, up 16%; 23/04/2018 – TD Bank Group: TD Ameritrade’s 2Q Earnings to Translate Into C$131 Million Reported Equity in Net Income of Investment in TD Ameritrade for FY2Q; 04/04/2018 – Tactics Online: Cybersecurity Incidents Plague U.S. Finance Operations, According to TD Bank Survey –

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 7.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company bought 2,635 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 38,312 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.35 million, up from 35,677 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $138.02. About 5.21 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – Report on Business: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 09/03/2018 – Variety: Cindy Davis, Research and Marketing Executive, Set to Leave Disney-ABC; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q ADJ EPS $1.84, EST. $1.70; 12/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL – EACH OF DISNEY, FOX AND SKY HAS ACCEPTED RULINGS; 14/03/2018 – Disney reorganizes businesses, creates direct-to-consumer unit; 17/04/2018 – Andrew Wallenstein: Exclusive w/ @gdanielholloway: 21st Century Fox just teamed up with arch rival Disney in a joint bid for TV; 08/05/2018 – Disney teases possibility of even more ‘Avengers’ movies; 07/04/2018 – Carl Muhlstein: Rumors Swell as $DIS Prepares for $FOXA Deal. Silverstein to Buy @ABC’s #UpperWestSide #NYC Campus for $1B; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 01/05/2018 – Disney’s Avengers Broke Records and Investors Barely Cared — Barrons.com

Cibc World Markets Inc, which manages about $22.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ubiquiti Networks Inc (NASDAQ:UBNT) by 16,314 shares to 19,475 shares, valued at $2.56 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM) by 6,365 shares in the quarter, for a total of 253,843 shares, and has risen its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP).

Analysts await The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $1.29 earnings per share, up 3.20% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.25 per share. TD’s profit will be $2.35 billion for 10.99 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.34 actual earnings per share reported by The Toronto-Dominion Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.73% negative EPS growth.

