Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company Holding in General Electric Co (GE) Trimmed by $493,506; As Mts Sys (Call) (MTSC) Share Price Rose, Equitec Specialists Has Cut Stake by $594,000

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 53.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company sold 54,834 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 48,596 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $485,000, down from 103,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $90.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.57% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $10.37. About 37.44 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 12/04/2018 – GE CAPITAL AVIATION- FINANCING COVERS 21 BOEING 737-900ER’S CURRENTLY OPERATED BY LION AIR AND 30 AIRCRAFT ON ORDER BY LION AIR; 15/05/2018 – GE GETS AGP ORDER WITH OHGISHMA POWER; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.95, REV VIEW $122.51 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/03/2018 – GE: WOULD HAVE TO FIGURE OUT IF DUAL-SOURCE ENGINE MAKES SENSE; 09/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclsuive: GE explores divesting electrical engineering business; 26/04/2018 – BOEING – AVIALL WILL MARKET AND DISTRIBUTE COMPONENTS NEEDED TO SUPPORT MAINTENANCE, REPAIR AND OVERHAUL OF GE T700 ENGINE MODELS; 20/04/2018 – The engine’s maker is a joint venture of General Electric and France’s Safran; 20/04/2018 – GE 1Q Earnings Beat Is ‘Relief Rally’ (Video); 23/05/2018 – GE CEO: COMPANY HAS `SIGNIFICANT’ UNUSED CREDIT LINES; 06/04/2018 – Federal Register: Airworthiness Directives; General Electric Company Turbofan Engines

Equitec Specialists Llc decreased its stake in Mts Sys Corp (Call) (MTSC) by 45.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Equitec Specialists Llc sold 11,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,200 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $719,000, down from 24,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Equitec Specialists Llc who had been investing in Mts Sys Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $999.06M market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $56.22. About 78,221 shares traded. MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) has risen 6.98% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.55% the S&P500. Some Historical MTSC News: 08/05/2018 – MTS Systems at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – MTS Systems May Benefit, Industry Posts 23rd Consecutive Gain; 16/05/2018 – MTS Systems May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 9th Straight Drop; 22/04/2018 – DJ MTS Systems Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTSC); 07/05/2018 – MTS Systems 2Q EPS 44c; 13/03/2018 – MTSC JOB CUTS DUE TO TRANSFER TO CONTRACT MANUFACTURING PARTNER; 13/03/2018 – MTS SYSTEMS – ACTIONS TO IMPACT 2 TEST CHINA MANUFACTURING FACILITIES WITH NO CHANGES ANTICIPATED IN U.S. OR EUROPEAN OPERATIONS FROM TRANSFER; 13/03/2018 – MTSC CUTS JOBS IN CHINA TEST SEGMENT; 13/03/2018 – MTS Systems Sees Restructuring Action to be Completed by FY18 End; 13/03/2018 – MTS SYSTEMS – WORKFORCE REDUCTIONS & FACILITY CLOSURES IN CHINA RELATE TO TRANSFER OF PRODUCTION OPERATIONS TO CONTRACT MANUFACTURING PARTNER

Since May 17, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $110,654 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold MTSC shares while 40 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 17.57 million shares or 1.54% more from 17.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. United Kingdom-based Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd Co has invested 0% in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC). Dimensional Fund Lp holds 0.02% or 909,119 shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0% or 5,656 shares in its portfolio. Us Bank De invested 0% in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC). Citadel Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 72,525 shares in its portfolio. Ariel Ltd holds 1.63 million shares or 1.1% of its portfolio. Select Equity Gp Limited Partnership reported 227,970 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 0% or 1,078 shares. Guyasuta invested in 0.11% or 18,500 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Llc invested in 145,417 shares. Amer holds 0% or 13,506 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md stated it has 4,992 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Blackrock Inc owns 2.67 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Prudential Fincl stated it has 29,132 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dubuque Bank & Trust & Tru stated it has 0% of its portfolio in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC).

Equitec Specialists Llc, which manages about $524.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (Put) (NYSE:BDX) by 2,500 shares to 4,700 shares, valued at $1.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Micron Technology Inc (Prn) by 2.16 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.42M shares, and has risen its stake in Epr Pptys (Call) (NYSE:EPR).

Analysts await MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.64 EPS, up 30.61% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.49 per share. MTSC’s profit will be $11.37 million for 21.96 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by MTS Systems Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.79% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $0.12 EPS, down 36.84% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.19 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.05B for 21.60 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual EPS reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $97,500 activity.

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company, which manages about $337.76M and $227.19 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4,267 shares to 20,741 shares, valued at $2.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 21,071 shares in the quarter, for a total of 97,065 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bbva Compass State Bank reported 122,066 shares. Peapack Gladstone Fincl Corp holds 0.08% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 178,161 shares. Northern Corp reported 102.08M shares. Meridian Inv Counsel reported 127,228 shares. Pnc Fincl Ser Grp Inc Inc reported 0.14% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 0.25% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Apg Asset Mgmt Nv owns 12.24 million shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Riverhead Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 83,742 shares. Harvey Co Ltd invested 0.25% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Adirondack Research And Mngmt Inc stated it has 20,457 shares. Wendell David Assoc Inc owns 42,954 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Kistler reported 0.15% stake. Stonebridge Inc invested in 220,135 shares. Truepoint Inc holds 53,224 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Moreover, Prudential Pcl has 0% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE).

