Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company Has Boosted Its Holding in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by $465,867 as Share Price Rose; As Mcdonalds (MCD) Stock Price Rose, Holder Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company Has Cut Its Position

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 13.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company bought 4,197 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 35,677 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.96M, up from 31,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $138.52. About 8.50M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CONSUMER, INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT IN PACT WITH ESPN; 03/05/2018 – Adventures by Disney Debuts All-New Japan Vacation, Robust Line-up of Worldwide ltineraries in 2019; 13/03/2018 – For Disney, the answer appears to be over the top content (OTT), an option it announced as it pulled its movies and shows from Netflix last year; 24/05/2018 – Netflix Tussles Disney for Crown; Autonomous Uber Fail: TMT Wrap; 09/03/2018 – Fifty-two percent of shareholders voted against Disney’s compensation plan for Iger and other executives, the company said at its annual shareholder meeting in Houston; 07/05/2018 – Comcast prepares rival bid to crash Walt Disney-Fox deal; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Prepping Offer for Fox Assets to Top Disney (Video); 30/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC – AWARE OF PRESS RELEASE OF COMCAST CORPORATION OF MAY 23; 29/05/2018 – ABC cancels TV’s ‘Roseanne’ hours after star’s racist ‘ape’ tweet; 26/04/2018 – ‘Star Wars Resistance’ is Disney’s latest small-screen spinoff

Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 50.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company sold 7,386 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 7,310 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39M, down from 14,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $168.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $3.14 during the last trading session, reaching $221.15. About 3.67 million shares traded or 25.64% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSAL ON CHARITY REPORT; 04/04/2018 – McDonald’s is tripling its college tuition benefit for employees; 11/04/2018 – Richland Source: Celebrate ‘Lovin’ It LOCAL’ month with Richland Source, McDonald’s, and Sun Graphics; 29/03/2018 – McDonald’s to Boost Tuition Benefits After Getting Tax Windfall; 19/03/2018 – McDonald’s proposes settlement in U.S. labor board case; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S: U.S. COMPS DRIVEN BY PRICE INCREASES, TRADING UP; 14/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S CFO KEVIN OZAN SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 13/03/2018 – McDonald’s All American Games Announces The 2018 Morgan Wootten Player Of The Year Award Winners; 13/03/2018 – Worker Exodus Builds at McDonald’s as Mobile App Sows Confusion; 23/04/2018 – Munchies: Today’s Most Hilarious Internet Rumor: McDonald’s Is Turning Its PlayPlaces into ‘Weed Lounges’

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company, which manages about $337.76 million and $227.19M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 15,000 shares to 8,225 shares, valued at $564,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,711 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,500 shares, and cut its stake in Equity Lifestyle Pptys Inc (NYSE:ELS).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Banque Pictet Cie Sa holds 1.53% or 719,334 shares. First Personal Financial Ser has invested 0.31% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). North Star Invest Management Corp holds 0.52% or 40,273 shares in its portfolio. Farmers & Merchants Investments has invested 1.04% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Wilkins Counsel reported 0.26% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Mirae Asset Global Invests Commerce Limited stated it has 0.1% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Live Your Vision Ltd reported 1,091 shares. Odey Asset Mngmt Gp Limited holds 0.13% or 14,586 shares in its portfolio. Cls Ltd Company stated it has 10,002 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Srb holds 0.07% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 6,362 shares. Buckhead Cap Management Limited Liability reported 2.11% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cincinnati holds 2.43% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 542,000 shares. Leavell Investment Mngmt owns 0.77% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 62,046 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability reported 492,817 shares. 28,041 were accumulated by Alexandria Ltd.

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.22 EPS, up 5.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.70B for 24.90 P/E if the $2.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual EPS reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.

Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company, which manages about $210.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2,640 shares to 3,462 shares, valued at $856,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.