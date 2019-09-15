Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company Stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Ctrs (SKT) Has Trimmed as Stock Declined; As Marriott International (MAR) Market Valuation Rose, Huntington National Bank Cut by $1.38 Million Its Position

Huntington National Bank decreased its stake in Marriott International Inc (MAR) by 7.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huntington National Bank sold 9,838 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.14% . The institutional investor held 115,551 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.21 million, down from 125,389 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huntington National Bank who had been investing in Marriott International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $133.99. About 1.17 million shares traded. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has risen 10.44% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 16/04/2018 – MARRIOTT UNVEILS LONG-AWAITED COMBINED LOYALTY PROGRAM; 17/04/2018 – St. Croix Source: Marriott Ownership Resorts (St.Thomas), Inc., Plaintiff, vs. Anthony Scott, Ikyta J. Scott and Frenchman’s; 31/05/2018 – LG And Marriott Revolutionize In-Room Guest Experience; 26/03/2018 – BGC PARTNERS – CONTRACT IS FOR CORPORATELY-MANAGED SITES OF MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL INC THROUGHOUT UNITED STATES, CANADA AND MEXICO; 09/05/2018 – MARRIOTT TO EXTEND HOMESHARING IF LONDON PILOT GOES WELL: CEO; 08/03/2018 – Marriott’s Dividend Trade-Off — Barrons.com; 16/04/2018 – Sanya Marriott Yalong Bay Resort & Spa Launch Senior Retreats To Extend Beach Holiday Experience 2018; 17/04/2018 – Marriott Wants to Be the Amazon of Travel With New Marketplace; 16/04/2018 – American Express and Marriott Unveil New and Refreshed Starwood Preferred Guest Co-Branded Credit Cards; 27/04/2018 – Marriott International Elevates Travel Experience For Chinese Consumers With Enhanced Mobile Functionality And Global Wallet-Free Travel

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company decreased its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Ctrs (SKT) by 66.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company sold 22,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The institutional investor held 11,100 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $180,000, down from 33,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company who had been investing in Tanger Factory Outlet Ctrs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $16.46. About 2.07 million shares traded. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) has declined 32.77% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.77% the S&P500. Some Historical SKT News: 01/05/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet 1Q Rev $123.5M; 08/03/2018 Tanger Outlets Invites Shoppers To “Feel The Deal” This Spring With TangerSTYLE; 01/05/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet Cuts FY View To EPS 95c-EPS $1.01; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys New 2.2% Position in Tanger; 01/05/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet Cuts FY View To FFO $2.40/Shr-FFO $2.46/Shr; 01/05/2018 – TANGER SEES FY FFO/SHR $2.40 TO $2.46, EST. $2.45; 01/05/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet Had Seen FY FFO $2.43-$2.49/Share; 18/05/2018 – Tanger Elects Directors and Officers; 01/05/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet 1Q EPS 24c; 19/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within OneMain, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Avery Dennison, Two Harbors Investments, Synchr

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.9 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 28 investors sold SKT shares while 67 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 92.19 million shares or 5.81% more from 87.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Macquarie Gp Limited has 0% invested in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT). Savings Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 227,850 shares. Advisory Service Ntwk Ltd Llc owns 1,475 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Morgan Stanley reported 0% stake. The New York-based M&R Cap Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT). Profund Advisors Ltd reported 0.01% in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT). Ls Invest Ltd Liability, a Michigan-based fund reported 4,613 shares. 1,762 were reported by Clearbridge. Millennium Management Limited Liability accumulated 1.23M shares. 431,237 are held by Paloma Prns Management Co. Numerixs Inv Techs Incorporated reported 20,700 shares. North Carolina-based Natl Bank Of America De has invested 0% in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT). Sandy Spring Fincl Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) for 2,300 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancshares reported 697 shares stake. Lpl Finance Ltd Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 49,931 shares.

Analysts await Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 11.11% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.63 per share. SKT’s profit will be $52.39 million for 7.35 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.75% negative EPS growth.

Since August 21, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $144,090 activity.

Analysts await Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 11.76% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.7 per share. MAR’s profit will be $494.04 million for 22.33 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.56 actual earnings per share reported by Marriott International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

Huntington National Bank, which manages about $6.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 25,116 shares to 78,142 shares, valued at $1.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wal (NYSE:WMT) by 29,779 shares in the quarter, for a total of 455,709 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares (Prn) (ITOT).