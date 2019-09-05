Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company Has Upped Medtronic Plc (MDT) Position; As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stock Value Rose, Holder Hilltop Holdings Has Boosted Its Holding

Hilltop Holdings Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 115.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilltop Holdings Inc bought 5,244 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 9,777 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09 million, up from 4,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $138.74. About 2.28 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – MEDIA NETWORKS SEGMENT WILL REMAIN VIRTUALLY THE SAME; 19/04/2018 – DOLBY & DISNEY REPORT EXTENDED THEATRICAL PACT; 14/03/2018 – $DIS announces strategic reorganization effective immediately; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to be CEO of new Fox after Disney deal; 08/05/2018 – Disney could potentially make more “Avengers” movies following the release of a fourth, so far untitled, film in 2019, according to Disney chief Bob Iger; 21/03/2018 – Disney Music Group Set To Release First 6 Remastered Star Wars Original Motion Picture Soundtracks On May 4; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – STUDIO ENTERTAINMENT REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 21% TO $2.5 BLN; 03/04/2018 – SKY SAYS FOX PROPOSES SKY NEWS RINGFENCING, DIVESTURE TO DISNEY; 14/03/2018 – Disney reorganizes businesses, creates direct-to-consumer unit; 15/05/2018 – Several Fox investors told Reuters they would be open to terminating the company’s agreement, inked in December, to sell most of its media assets to Walt Disney if Comcast follows through on its plan to launch a rival all-cash bid for as much as $60 billion

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 18.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company bought 4,624 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 30,099 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.74M, up from 25,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $144.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $107.93. About 1.58M shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 24/05/2018 – Medtronic Sees FY19 Organic Revenue Growth of 4%-4.5%; 23/04/2018 – ARCA BIOPHARMA -MEDTRONIC HAS EXTENDED U.S., CANADIAN AND EUROPEAN CLINICAL TRIAL COLLABORATION AGREEMENT WITH ARCA FOR ADDITIONAL YEAR TO APRIL 2019; 09/05/2018 – Data Reinforce Reduced Complications with Medtronic Micra Transcatheter Pacing System Over Traditional Pacemakers in Real-World Use; 17/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC EXPANDS FOCUS ON INTERVENTIONAL ONCOLOGY W/ U.S; 10/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC EXPANDS VISUALASE(TM) MRI-GUIDED LASER ABLATION; 12/03/2018 – Orthopedic Devices Market in Japan (2017-2021) With Key Players DePuy Synthes, Medtronic, Smith & Nephew, Stryker and Zimmer Biomet – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – Medtronic Announces TiONIC Technology, a Titanium 3D Printed Platform for Spine Surgery Implants; 16/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Medtronic, NVIDIA, NutriSystem, AmTrust Financial Services, Kratos Defense & Securi; 29/03/2018 – FDA: Medtronic Inc- 6F Taiga Guiding Catheter; 10/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC REPORTS CE LAUNCH OF VISUALASE LASER ABLATION SYSTEM

Hilltop Holdings Inc, which manages about $470.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 4,564 shares to 17,277 shares, valued at $1.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT) by 70,675 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,269 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VB).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hanson Mcclain Inc, a California-based fund reported 8,468 shares. Moreover, Wagner Bowman Mngmt has 1.11% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 41,956 shares. Investment Ser reported 0.08% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Woodmont Inv Counsel Llc owns 8,886 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Ironwood Investment Counsel Ltd Liability holds 1.24% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 28,344 shares. Mark Sheptoff Planning Limited Liability invested 0.33% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Regents Of The University Of California stated it has 6,000 shares or 1.42% of all its holdings. Moreover, Somerset has 0.03% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Sun Life has 0.28% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 11,498 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company owns 0.68% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 24,590 shares. Swedbank holds 1.71M shares or 0.9% of its portfolio. Beech Hill Advsr holds 0.49% or 7,199 shares. Ironsides Asset Advsr Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.21% or 5,685 shares in its portfolio. 21,468 are held by Semper Augustus Grp Limited Liability Company. Town And Country Bank And Tru Dba First Bankers Tru has invested 0.49% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Disney -3% as Q3 growth falls short of consensus – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s My Top Stock to Buy in August – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Media Exec: Disney Has ‘Awful Lot To Work With’ But Netflix Is ‘Formidable’ – Benzinga” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company, which manages about $337.76 million and $227.19 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 8,572 shares to 81,686 shares, valued at $6.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allergan Plc by 11,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,623 shares, and cut its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL).