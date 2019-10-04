Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company Increases Stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS); As Conagra Brands (CAG) Stock Price Declined, Blair William & Company Increased Stake by $1.05 Million

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 7.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company bought 2,635 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 38,312 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.35 million, up from 35,677 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $128.15. About 8.41 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 03/04/2018 – Fox Says Disney Could Buy U.K.’s Sky News — 3rd Update; 26/04/2018 – Disney plays up local ties in China amid trade standoff; 19/03/2018 – Variety: Andy Bird Out as Head of Walt Disney International; 09/05/2018 – Disney, Comcast Prep for Fox Media M&A Battle (Video); 29/05/2018 – THREE VIACOM INC VIAB.O NETWORKS WILL STOP AIRING RERUNS OF ABC’S ‘ROSEANNE’ — VIACOM SPOKESPERSON; 27/04/2018 – DISNEY: AVENGERS POSTED $39M IN THURSDAY EVENING PREVIEWS; 27/04/2018 – #breakingnews– Disney eyes bankers as it weighs options in Sky bidding war |; 15/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Dana Walden, Gary Newman Ink 1-Year Fox Contract Extension as Disney Sale Looms; 12/04/2018 – Disney Required to Make Offer for All of Sky If Fox Deal Proceeds; 14/03/2018 – THE WALT DISNEY CO REORGANIZES BUSINESSES INTO FOUR SEGMENTS

Blair William & Company increased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) by 155% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blair William & Company bought 40,418 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% . The institutional investor held 66,494 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.76M, up from 26,076 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blair William & Company who had been investing in Conagra Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $27.97. About 5.56M shares traded or 20.90% up from the average. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 20.93% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 24/05/2018 – Conagra Brands: Board Increases Size to 12 Directors From 11; 05/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS SAYS DISAGREES WITH COMMISSION’S DECISION; 05/03/2018 – Conagra Brands: Working With J.M. Smucker to Review Options; 05/03/2018 – FTC CHALLENGES PURCHASE OF CONAGRA’S WESSON COOKING OIL BRAND; 06/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – INTENDS TO CONTINUE ITS EVALUATION OF ROLE OF WESSON OIL BUSINESS WITHIN ITS PORTFOLIO; 22/03/2018 – Conagra gets a profit boost from frozen foods sales and fewer discounts; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.03 TO $2.05, EST. $2.01; 21/03/2018 – Conagra Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 – U.S. challenges J.M. Smucker’s purchase of Conagra’s Wesson oil brand; 09/05/2018 – Conagra Brands Awards Employee-Led Sustainability And Innovation Projects

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company, which manages about $337.76 million and $227.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 37,295 shares to 59,770 shares, valued at $4.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Blair William & Company, which manages about $17.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bwx Technologies Inc by 92,805 shares to 186,892 shares, valued at $9.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (XBI) by 16,925 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,683 shares, and cut its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN).