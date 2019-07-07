Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company Holding in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Has Decreased by $1.02 Million; As Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Stock Rose, Shareholder Pershing Square Capital Management LP Lowered Its Position by $6.46 Million

Pershing Square Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp sold 40,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.03 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $643.68M, down from 4.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $164.84. About 2.00 million shares traded or 34.98% up from the average. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 25.81% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 15/05/2018 – BLUECREST EXITED MO, BAC, ALXN, LLY, ADP IN 1Q: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Still Sees FY18 Revenue Growth of 7%-8%; 07/03/2018 – U.S. ADP Feb. National Employment Report Details (Table); 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 EUROPEAN TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING FRANCE) WAS DOWN BY 1.2 PCT; 18/04/2018 – ADP Appoints Thomas J. Lynch and Scott F. Powers to Board of Directors; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 FRENCH OVERSEAS TERRITORIES (+11.9%), MIDDLE EAST (+4.0%), AFRICA (+1.5%) AND ASIA-PACIFIC (+1.2%) WERE UP; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING REDUCED MDLZ, HHC, QSR, ADP IN 1Q: 13F; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN MARCH 2018, NUMBER OF CONNECTING PASSENGERS INCREASED BY 1.1%; 18/04/2018 – Automatic Data Board Expands to 12 Directors; 24/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – WINS A CONTRACT IN THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES FOR THE DESIGN AND SUPERVISION OF THE EXTENSION OF SHARJAH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 64.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,225 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $564,000, down from 23,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $73.14. About 3.77 million shares traded or 19.02% up from the average. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 14.99% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 07/03/2018 – COLGATE RAISES QTRLY DIVIDEND TO 42C/SHR VS 40C; 07/03/2018 – COLGATE REPORTS 5% DIV BOOST – EFFECTIVE 2Q 2018; 19/03/2018 – COLGATE CONTINUES TO RECOMMEND HOLDERS REJECT “MINI-TENDER”; 20/04/2018 – DJ Colgate-Palmolive Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CL); 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – MARCH QTR NET SALES 10.85 BLN RUPEES VS 11.72 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Gross Margin 60.2%; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.89B RUPEES; 08/03/2018 – With Venezuelan hyperinflation, multinationals buck price controls; 23/03/2018 – On World Water Day 2018, Colgate Asks People To Turn Off The Faucet While Brushing; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Recommends Shareholders Reject “Mini-Tender” Offer By Baker Mills LLC

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $372,590 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Liability holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 452,976 shares. 6,455 were accumulated by Tiemann Advisors Limited Co. Umb Financial Bank N A Mo invested in 35,122 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Generation Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.67% stake. Eaton Vance Management owns 1.89M shares. Pennsylvania-based Cim Mangement Inc has invested 0.37% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). 39,000 were accumulated by Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas. Willingdon Wealth owns 41,731 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership holds 36,730 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Tirschwell Loewy Incorporated owns 0.24% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 26,050 shares. Moreover, Grimes & Inc has 0.06% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Tradition Limited Co holds 58,493 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Dodge Cox invested in 0% or 14,000 shares. 1.08M are owned by Adage Ptnrs Grp Lc.

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, down 6.49% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.77 per share. CL’s profit will be $618.13 million for 25.40 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual earnings per share reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.46% EPS growth.

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company, which manages about $337.76M and $227.19 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 10,863 shares to 26,350 shares, valued at $1.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4,267 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,741 shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 22.83% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.92 per share. ADP’s profit will be $491.81 million for 36.47 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.77 actual EPS reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.16% negative EPS growth.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 8 insider sales for $8.86 million activity. Weinstein Donald sold 1,706 shares worth $256,567. 6,035 shares valued at $875,129 were sold by Politi Douglas W on Tuesday, February 5. The insider Black Maria sold 1,614 shares worth $236,629. $418,155 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) was sold by Ayala John on Tuesday, January 22. Shares for $509,766 were sold by O’Brien Dermot J. On Tuesday, January 22 the insider Perrotti Thomas J sold $176,063.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fred Alger Mgmt Inc holds 35,523 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc invested in 0.55% or 14,961 shares. Fcg Advsr Llc holds 0.11% or 2,170 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd holds 0.18% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) or 5,839 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Lc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Swift Run Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.4% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Natl Pension invested in 0.3% or 480,248 shares. Chicago Equity Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.04% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Ironwood Management Limited Liability owns 3,946 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Motco owns 3,134 shares. Fifth Third Bancshares has 0.53% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 519,504 shares. 134,875 are held by Shell Asset Comm. Btr Management, California-based fund reported 5,252 shares. Family Firm holds 1,511 shares. South Texas Money Ltd owns 2,407 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio.