Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company Increases Stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS); Archford Capital Strategies Stake in Automatic Data Processing Com (ADP) Has Trimmed as Share Value Rose

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 7.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company bought 2,635 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 38,312 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.35 million, up from 35,677 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $136.94. About 1.81M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 28/03/2018 – WABC-NYC: Caroline Sunshine, former Disney Channel star, joins Trump White House; 03/04/2018 – Will Murdoch’s gladhanding of Disney help in the Sky arm-wrestle?; 30/05/2018 – Trump Knocks Disney’s Iger for `Horrible Statements’ About Him; 08/03/2018 – New York Post: Disney shareholders reject CEO Iger’s pay plan; 25/04/2018 – Activist Investor TCI Has Built Roughly $3 Billion Stake in 21st Century Fox; 30/05/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SAYS TRUMP IS NOT DEFENDING COMEDIAN ROSEANNE BARR’S COMMENTS BUT POINTING OUT ALLEGED MEDIA BIAS; 01/05/2018 – The latest Avengers installment had a historic weekend, giving Disney a record number of fast-grossing films; 10/05/2018 – Comcast to match Disney break fee in race for Fox; 23/05/2018 – Disney’s stock offer would allow Fox to spin off its assets tax free, while a cash offer from Comcast would result in a taxable spin, sources told CNBC’s David Faber; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – DISNEY-BRANDED DTC STREAMING SERVICE TO BE EXCLUSIVE HOME FOR SUBSCRIPTION VIDEO-ON-DEMAND VIEWING

Archford Capital Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc Com (ADP) by 20.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archford Capital Strategies Llc sold 1,895 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 7,291 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.21M, down from 9,186 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archford Capital Strategies Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $157.97. About 519,991 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 04/04/2018 – U.S. ADP March National Employment Report: Summary (Table); 02/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: Private payrolls grow by 204K in April vs. 200K est.: ADP/Moody’s Analytics; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 THE NUMBER OF CONNECTING PASSENGERS DECREASED BY 19.9%; 15/03/2018 – FRENCH GOVT SAYS HAS TAKEN NO DECISION ON AN EVENTUAL SALE OF ITS STAKE IN ADP ADP.PA; 02/05/2018 – ADP Report: At Current Pace, U.S. Unemployment ‘Will Soon Be in the Threes’; 19/04/2018 – ADP – OWNERSHIP OF 51% OF CAPITAL, AND EXCLUSIVE CONTROL OF AIRPORT INTERNATIONAL GROUP CONCESSIONARY OF QUEEN ALIA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT IN AMMAN; 02/05/2018 – ADP RAISING FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH OUTLOOK TO 16%- 17%; 07/03/2018 – Ingo Money Provides Real-Time Mobile Check Funding Option to ADP® Paycards; 23/03/2018 – ADP Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – ADP Appoints Thomas J. Lynch and Scott F. Powers to Bd of Directors

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company, which manages about $337.76 million and $227.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Ctrs (NYSE:SKT) by 22,250 shares to 11,100 shares, valued at $180,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Waratah Advsrs Limited has invested 1.09% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Wg Shaheen & Assoc Dba Whitney & Communications holds 0.06% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 1,866 shares. Moreover, Decatur Management has 2.31% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Jupiter Asset Mngmt has invested 0.89% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Pioneer Commercial Bank N A Or stated it has 64,786 shares or 3.74% of all its holdings. Endurance Wealth Mgmt holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 1,254 shares. Argent Trust invested 0.75% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Proffitt & Goodson holds 0.35% or 10,009 shares in its portfolio. 45,308 were reported by Davis. Baystate Wealth Management Lc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 5,414 shares. Riverpark Capital Management Limited stated it has 2.45% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv invested in 0.51% or 1.04M shares. Essex Finance holds 1.08% or 26,233 shares. Wagner Bowman Management Corporation holds 41,571 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Archford Capital Strategies Llc, which manages about $349.45M and $274.80M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl A by 707 shares to 1,277 shares, valued at $1.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc Com by 15,486 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,986 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ).

