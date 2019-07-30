Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company Has Lowered Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Stake by $1.02 Million as Market Value Rose; Applied Matls (AMAT) Position Has Lifted by Insight 2811 Inc

Insight 2811 Inc increased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) by 140.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Insight 2811 Inc bought 14,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.59% with the market. The hedge fund held 24,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $972,000, up from 10,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Insight 2811 Inc who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $50.67. About 3.99M shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has declined 24.90% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q EPS $1.09; 11/05/2018 – Sentry Investments Adds Applied Materials, Exits Sensata: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Gross Margin 45.8%; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O QUARTERLY GAAP SHR $1.09; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Predicts Sales Short of Rally’s Expectations; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS CEO SPEAKING ON CONFERENCE CALL; 16/05/2018 – Applied Materials at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE REDUCED JPM, BAC, PYPL, AMAT, GOOGL IN 1Q: 13F; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O QUARTERLY NON-GAAP SHR $1.22; 07/03/2018 Applied Materials Receives Intel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 64.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,225 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $564,000, down from 23,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.88B market cap company. The stock increased 2.55% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $75.57. About 4.48M shares traded or 40.64% up from the average. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 14.99% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Gross Margin 60.2%; 17/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive at Tour Hosted By Consumer Edge Today; 19/03/2018 – COLGATE CONTINUES TO RECOMMEND HOLDERS REJECT “MINI-TENDER”; 04/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive: Hickey to Assume the Role of Vice Chmn; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Mid-Single-Digit Net Sales Increase in 2018; 27/03/2018 – Colgate Mattress Named 2018 JPMA Innovation Award Winner; 07/03/2018 Colgate Announces 5% Dividend Increase — Effective 2nd Quarter 2018; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO – HICKEY WILL ASSUME ROLE OF VICE CHAIRMAN; 04/05/2018 – Colgate Appoints Henning Jakobsen as Chief Fincl Officer and Dennis Hickey as Vice Chmn; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Operating Profit $983M

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Gru Limited Company invested 0.13% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Spf Beheer Bv, Netherlands-based fund reported 631,652 shares. Moreover, Foothills Asset Mgmt has 0.85% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 16,048 shares. Wellington Mngmt Group Llp reported 23.83M shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Td Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Buckingham Asset Mngmt reported 0.18% stake. Great Lakes Advsrs Lc holds 66,651 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Df Dent Co accumulated 12,125 shares. Aull And Monroe Management has 35,938 shares for 1.32% of their portfolio. 85,800 were accumulated by Paradigm Cap Mngmt. Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 511,653 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt Inc owns 82,600 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Lynch & In has invested 0.66% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Institute For Wealth Mgmt Ltd Com holds 0.1% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) or 6,452 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley stated it has 0% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL).

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company, which manages about $337.76 million and $227.19M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4,267 shares to 20,741 shares, valued at $2.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 21,071 shares in the quarter, for a total of 97,065 shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, down 2.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $600.96 million for 26.99 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.78% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caprock holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 5,932 shares. Park Avenue Secs Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Moreover, Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.05% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Capital World Invsts owns 12.27M shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Shell Asset Management Communications has 0.18% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 202,723 shares. Mcf Advsrs Ltd Liability Co owns 0.03% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 3,692 shares. 4.48 million are owned by Lazard Asset Management Limited Co. Redmond Asset Management Lc holds 0.7% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) or 40,660 shares. 550 are held by South State Corporation. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested 0.1% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Sei Communications has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Clark Grp Inc has 0.27% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 284,214 shares. Allstate Corp, a Illinois-based fund reported 51,131 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited invested in 395,109 shares. Advisory Alpha Lc reported 220 shares or 0% of all its holdings.