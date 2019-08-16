Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company Increases Holding in Texas Instrs (TXN); American Express Co (AXP) Holder Third Point Lowered Stake as Valuation Rose

Third Point Llc decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 48.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Point Llc sold 1.40 million shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The hedge fund held 1.50 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $163.95M, down from 2.90M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Point Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.29B market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $124.5. About 1.17M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Global markets follow Italy in major retreat; 23/03/2018 – Fitch Downgrades American Express’ Short-Term Deposit Ratings on Criteria Change; 14/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CANADA – REACHED AGREEMENT WITH AIMIA AND AIR CANADA TO EXTEND AGREEMENT TO REMAIN PAYMENTS CARD PARTNER IN AEROPLAN REWARDS PROGRAM; 15/05/2018 – American Express U.S. Small Business Card Member 30 Days Past Due Loans as % of Total Were 1.2 % for April; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS 1Q EPS $1.86; 17/05/2018 – American Express Issues $1.2B of 3.375% Notes Due May 2021 and $800M Floating Rate Notes Due May 2021; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Rev $9.7B; 14/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO FILES FOR POTENTIAL NOTES AND FLOATING NOTES DUE 2021, SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 15/03/2018 – American Express: Feb. 28 U.S. Consumer Services 30-Days Past Due Loans 1.4% of Total; 21/03/2018 – Standard Chartered’s Anna Marrs Leaves for American Express Role

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company increased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 25.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company bought 4,267 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 20,741 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20M, up from 16,474 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.71B market cap company. The stock increased 2.51% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $122.86. About 1.76 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS SEES 2Q REV. $3.78B TO $4.10B, EST. $3.90B; 25/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC TXN.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $105; 30/05/2018 – From vehicles to the factory, Tl mmWave sensors create a smarter world; 30/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 10/05/2018 – New Accessory Converts the Amazon Echo into an Enhanced Version of the Echo Tap; 20/04/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Trade tensions set for brighter U.S. corporate spotlight; 30/04/2018 – Texas Instruments prices $1.3 billion of investment grade notes; 03/05/2018 – Tl COO Brian Crutcher to speak at J.P. Morgan investor conference; 19/04/2018 – Axcelis Wins 2017 Texas Instruments Supplier Excellence Award; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments’ profit rises 37 percent in first quarter

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Third Point Llc, which manages about $17.97B and $8.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 600,000 shares to 3.71M shares, valued at $489.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 14.96 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company, which manages about $337.76 million and $227.19 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 8,572 shares to 81,686 shares, valued at $6.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.