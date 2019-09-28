Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company Has Trimmed Its Stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Ctrs (SKT) as Market Valuation Declined; Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Value Declined While Condor Capital Management Has Raised Holding

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company decreased its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Ctrs (SKT) by 66.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company sold 22,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The institutional investor held 11,100 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $180,000, down from 33,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company who had been investing in Tanger Factory Outlet Ctrs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $15.61. About 1.56 million shares traded. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) has declined 32.77% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.77% the S&P500. Some Historical SKT News: 01/05/2018 – TANGER 1Q AFFO/SHR 60C, EST. 59C; 01/05/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet Had Seen FY FFO $2.43-$2.49/Share; 12/04/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet Raises Quarterly Dividend to 35c; 01/05/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet 1Q Rev $123.5M; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys New 2.2% Position in Tanger; 01/05/2018 – TANGER SEES FY FFO/SHR $2.40 TO $2.46, EST. $2.45; 01/05/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet Cuts FY View To EPS 95c-EPS $1.01; 12/04/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet Raises Dividend to $1.40 Vs. $1.37; 01/05/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet 1Q EPS 24c; 01/05/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet Cuts FY View To FFO $2.40/Shr-FFO $2.46/Shr

Condor Capital Management increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 26.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Condor Capital Management bought 444 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,091 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.96 million, up from 1,647 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Condor Capital Management who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $853.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $14.39 during the last trading session, reaching $1725.45. About 3.73M shares traded or 11.33% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 28/03/2018 – White House says Trump not looking to go after Amazon right now; 08/03/2018 – Amazon Can and Will Sharpen its Secret Weapon: Fully Charged; 01/05/2018 – Australia’s Mall Owners Gird Themselves For Battle With Amazon; 21/05/2018 – Google, Facebook and Amazon drive push for deep-sea cables in Asia; 05/04/2018 – Amazon and UPS have been quietly fighting over the post office’s cost structure – long before Trump; 30/04/2018 – Asda and Sainsbury’s deal is an ‘Amazon protection program,’ investment manager says; 10/04/2018 – Variety: Amazon to Partner With Mobile Operators to Grow Media Services Worldwide; 28/04/2018 – Quartz India: This could be the way Amazon makes more money with Alexa; 20/03/2018 – Amazon’s secretive medical group is interested in health tech for older people, has talked with AARP; 27/03/2018 – Verde’s Super Greensand® Now Available at Amazon.com

Since August 21, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $144,090 activity.

Analysts await Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 11.11% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.63 per share. SKT’s profit will be $52.38 million for 6.97 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.75% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.9 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 28 investors sold SKT shares while 67 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 92.19 million shares or 5.81% more from 87.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Illinois-based Northern has invested 0.01% in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT). American Century, Missouri-based fund reported 1.35M shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement reported 24,100 shares. Panagora Asset Management holds 0.01% or 84,716 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn has 0% invested in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT). Davenport & Ltd Liability Company holds 0.03% or 178,764 shares in its portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 27,900 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Limited holds 0.01% or 59,800 shares. Old Natl Bank In stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT). 29,900 were accumulated by Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd accumulated 185,517 shares. Ameritas Prtn stated it has 54,118 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Campbell And Adviser Limited Liability Company holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) for 19,533 shares. Westpac Bk Corp has 0% invested in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) for 96,106 shares. M&R Cap Mgmt holds 0.01% or 2,000 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. South Street Advisors Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 132 shares. Hm Payson & holds 31,141 shares. Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Liability Com accumulated 1.16M shares or 1.82% of the stock. Dana Advsrs invested in 0.62% or 6,650 shares. Stonebridge Lc owns 3,345 shares. Cheviot Value Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 290 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtn Limited invested in 1.31% or 16,017 shares. Norris Perne French Llp Mi accumulated 5,390 shares. Cypress Cap Group has invested 0.68% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Associated Banc reported 22,148 shares stake. Bristol John W & invested 3.73% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Pinnacle Associates holds 11,393 shares. Arrow Finance reported 3.48% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Premier Asset Mngmt reported 3.11% stake. Dillon Associate reported 898 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings.

Condor Capital Management, which manages about $765.52M and $643.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (HEDJ) by 13,063 shares to 166,075 shares, valued at $10.99M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHM) by 7,051 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,792 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR).