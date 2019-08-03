Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company Cut At&T (T) Stake as Share Value Rose; Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stake Has Upped by Polar Securities Inc

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 19.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company sold 10,285 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 42,849 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.34 million, down from 53,134 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $249.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $34.17. About 33.97 million shares traded or 19.34% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 28/05/2018 – Antitrust professor: AT&T-Time Warner merger is in trouble; 18/04/2018 – Time Warner C.E.O. Testifies That AT&T Deal Is Needed to Battle Silicon Valley; 04/05/2018 – HTC 2498.TW SAYS UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT T$2.10 BLN IN APRIL, T$10.89 BLN IN JAN-APRIL; 11/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-‘AT&T HIRING MICHAEL COHEN AS A POLITICAL CONSULTANT WAS A BIG MISTAKE’ – CEO RANDALL STEPHENSON IN; 22/03/2018 – DOJ Says Pay-TV Will Cost More If AT&T Buys Time Warner; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-AU OPTRONICS 2409.TW (NOT ASUSTEK COMPUTER 2357.TW ) SAYS FEB SALES AT T$22.7 BLN; 17/04/2018 – AT&T SAYS HOPEFUL AUCTION RULES FOR 37, 39 GHZ AVAILABLE SOON; 09/05/2018 – AT&T Wasn’t Aware of Cohen Controversy Until 2018 — Memo; 25/04/2018 – AT&T INC – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 REVENUES WERE $38.0 BILLION, DOWN 3.4 PERCENT FROM THE FIRST-QUARTER 2017; 30/04/2018 – Justice Department Urges Judge to Consider Alternative Remedies in AT&T-Time Warner Merger

Polar Securities Inc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 104% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polar Securities Inc bought 52,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 102,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.61M, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polar Securities Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $419.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.81% or $4.65 during the last trading session, reaching $161. About 26.72M shares traded or 28.51% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 10/05/2018 – Norinchukin Bank Adds Aptiv, Exits Alibaba, Cuts GE: 13F; 23/05/2018 – The 2 biggest things Silicon Valley misunderstands about China, according to a top Alibaba exec; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba, Cainiao Lead $1.4 Billion Spend on Delivery-Firm Stake; 19/03/2018 – ALIBABA IS SAID TO MULL BUYING ROCKET INTERNET’S PAKISTAN UNIT; 07/03/2018 – WANDISCO PLC WAND.L – TO BE EMBEDDED AS A STANDARD COMPONENT IN SELECTED ALIBABA CLOUD SOLUTIONS; 25/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: China to use cornerstones to help Alibaba, Xiaomi list in mainland; 30/05/2018 – SHENZHEN CLOU ELECTRONICS 002121.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIBABA’S CLOUD COMPUTING AFFILIATE ON COOPERATION IN AREAS SUCH AS CLOUD COMPUTING, BIG DATA AND ARTIFICIAL…; 14/05/2018 – ADRs Slightly Higher; Alibaba, BP and Novartis Trade Actively; 24/04/2018 – XIAOZHU.COM SAYS ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH FLIGGY, THE TRAVEL BRAND UNDER ALIBABA GROUP ON APRIL 24; 19/03/2018 – Chinese tech giant Alibaba said Monday it would invest an additional $2 billion in Southeast Asian online retailer Lazada

Polar Securities Inc, which manages about $4.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Senseonics Hldgs Inc by 550,451 shares to 3.23 million shares, valued at $7.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 70,612 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 507,501 shares, and cut its stake in Ametek Inc New (NYSE:AME).

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company, which manages about $337.76 million and $227.19 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 4,624 shares to 30,099 shares, valued at $2.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4,267 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,741 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB).

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.87B for 9.09 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.