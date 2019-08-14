Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company Decreased Its Equity Lifestyle Pptys (ELS) Stake; 4 Analysts Covering United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU)

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company decreased Equity Lifestyle Pptys Inc (ELS) stake by 50% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company sold 3,280 shares as Equity Lifestyle Pptys Inc (ELS)’s stock rose 5.92%. The Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company holds 3,280 shares with $375,000 value, down from 6,560 last quarter. Equity Lifestyle Pptys Inc now has $12.06B valuation. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $132.57. About 126,449 shares traded. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) has risen 38.41% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ELS News: 23/04/2018 – Equity Lifestyle 1Q EPS 68c; 23/04/2018 – Equity Lifestyle 1Q Rev $246M; 23/04/2018 – EQUITY LIFESTYLE 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR $1.04, EST. $1.04; 02/05/2018 – Monte Vista Village RV Resort Named 2018 Arizona ARVC ‘Mega Park of the Year’; 23/04/2018 – Equity Lifestyle 1Q Net $60.2M; 21/04/2018 DJ Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ELS); 01/05/2018 – ELS Declares Second Quarter Dividends; 15/05/2018 – Petite Retreats to Open Fourth Tiny House Village, First in Northeast; 24/05/2018 – Petite Retreats’ Tuxbury Tiny House Village Opens to Big Crowd

Among 5 analysts covering United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. United Utilities Group PLC had 13 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) on Thursday, May 16 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Equal Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Friday, April 5. The rating was upgraded by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, July 23 to “Buy”. JP Morgan maintained it with “Overweight” rating and GBX 920 target in Tuesday, April 9 report. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, April 5 by Goldman Sachs. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of UU in report on Tuesday, May 14 with “Outperform” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, June 17 by Macquarie Research. As per Friday, July 5, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. See United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) latest ratings:

23/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 820.00 New Target: GBX 850.00 Upgrade

18/07/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Outperform Old Target: GBX 950.00 Maintain

12/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 820.00 Maintain

05/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 830.00 New Target: GBX 820.00 Maintain

19/06/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal Weight Old Target: GBX 950.00 Maintain

17/06/2019 Broker: Macquarie Research Rating: Outperform New Target: GBX 950.00 Maintain

16/05/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 850.00 New Target: GBX 830.00 Maintain

14/05/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform Old Target: GBX 800.00 New Target: GBX 860.00 Maintain

01/05/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 850.00 Maintain

09/04/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 950.00 New Target: GBX 920.00 Maintain

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold ELS shares while 85 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 80.77 million shares or 0.50% less from 81.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Huntington Comml Bank invested 0% of its portfolio in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). Beese Fulmer Inv Mngmt Inc, a Ohio-based fund reported 3,220 shares. Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd invested in 1.12 million shares or 0.29% of the stock. California-based Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). Oregon-based Peregrine Asset Advisers has invested 1.33% in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 196,700 shares. Pnc Services Inc reported 0% in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). Natl Bank Of America De invested in 564,154 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com owns 0.01% invested in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) for 5,306 shares. 176,026 are held by State Of Wisconsin Inv Board. Duncker Streett & Co Inc reported 66 shares. California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.03% in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). Moreover, Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has 0.04% invested in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) for 214,531 shares. Legal General Group Inc Public Limited invested in 0.02% or 308,608 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability has 0.11% invested in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) for 7.75M shares.

Analysts await Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.07 EPS, up 3.88% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.03 per share. ELS’s profit will be $97.33M for 30.97 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.96 actual EPS reported by Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.46% EPS growth.

The stock increased 1.18% or GBX 9 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 774.2. About 2.48M shares traded. United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) has 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of 5.28 billion GBP. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, and property management activities; and the provision of consulting and project management services. It has a 14.55 P/E ratio. The firm operates 43,000 kilometers of pipes; 77,000 km of sewerage pipes; 567 wastewater treatment works; and 91 water treatment works.