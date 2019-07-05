Walt Disney Productions (DIS) Stock Value Rose While Eastern Bank Has Boosted by $1.64 Million Its Stake; Crow Point Partners Position in Sk Telecom Co LTD (SKM) Lowered by $3.36 Million

Eastern Bank increased its stake in Walt Disney Productions (DIS) by 89.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eastern Bank bought 14,740 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,266 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.47M, up from 16,526 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eastern Bank who had been investing in Walt Disney Productions for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $142.49. About 4.18M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 12/03/2018 – Nancy Dubuc in Advanced Talks to Become CEO of Vice Media, Replacing Shane Smith; 25/05/2018 – SALES AT U.S., CANADA FOR DISNEY’S “SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY” LIKELY TO TOTAL $105 MLN TO $115 MLN THROUGH FOUR-DAY MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND – BLOOMBERG; 26/04/2018 – DISNEY SAYS NEW `AVENGERS’ OPENS WITH $39M INTERNATIONALLY; 29/05/2018 – ABC SAYS IT HAS CANCELLED THE ‘ROSEANNE’ SHOW AFTER THE STAR’S ”ABHORRENT, REPUGNANT” TWEET- CNBC; 25/05/2018 – Techmeme: Riot Games signs non-exclusive streaming deal with Disney’s ESPN+ for League of Legends; replaces Riot’s 2016 $350M; 22/03/2018 – Citizen to Become Official Timepiece of Walt Disney World® Resort, Disneyland® Resort and Marvel New Media’s Creative Space; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SAYS TALKS TO RUPERT MURDOCH ON REGULAR BASIS – CNBC; 27/04/2018 – Here’s an aerial view of Disney’s soon-to-be Star Wars theme park; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON AUG. 9, 2017, RUPERT MURDOCH, AND ROBERT IGER MET IN LOS ANGELES; CONSIDERED POSSIBILITY OF STRATEGIC TRANSACTION INVOLVING DISNEY, 21CF; 14/03/2018 – Disney: New Structure Consolidates Direct-to-Consumer Services, Technology and Intl Media Ops Into a Single, Worldwide Business

Crow Point Partners Llc decreased its stake in Sk Telecom Co Ltd (SKM) by 38.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crow Point Partners Llc sold 140,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 225,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.51 million, down from 365,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crow Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Sk Telecom Co Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $24.83. About 171,411 shares traded. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) has risen 4.65% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.22% the S&P500.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “Workers who play Mickey Mouse, Goofy and other characters at Disney World win union clash – MarketWatch” on June 26, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Who Owns India’s Top Streaming Service? Would You Believe Disney? – The Motley Fool” published on June 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Should Investors Know About The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on May 04, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Disney Investors: Don’t Fret Over the “Dark Phoenix” Box Office Bomb – The Motley Fool” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Dow Jones Today: A Sleepy Start to the Week, But Hold On – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $457,888 activity. BRAVERMAN ALAN N sold $4,737 worth of stock or 42 shares.

