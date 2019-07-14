Walt Disney Holding Co (DIS) Market Value Rose While Lafayette Investments Boosted Position by $543,900; Cooper Std Hldgs (CPS) Shareholder Rothschild Asset Management Decreased Its Position by $8.79 Million as Stock Declined

Lafayette Investments Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney Holding Co (DIS) by 11.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafayette Investments Inc bought 4,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 45,805 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.09 million, up from 40,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Holding Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $144.88. About 8.51M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 02/05/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Paul Giamatti joins @TheRock in Disney’s #JungleCruise; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO QTRLY REVENUES $14,548 MLN VS $13,336 MLN FOR QTR ENDED APRIL 1, 2017; 12/04/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – NOTES ANNOUNCEMENT TODAY BY TAKEOVER PANEL REGARDING REQUIREMENT FOR WALT DISNEY COMPANY (DISNEY) TO MAKE A MANDATORY OFFER; 14/03/2018 – $DIS announces strategic reorganization effective immediately; 17/05/2018 – Disney, Legoland Lure More Visitors as SeaWorld Attendance Drops; 20/03/2018 – Avengers and Other Super Heroes to Assemble at Disney Parks around the World; 17/05/2018 – Suzanne Scott to head Fox News; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Exclusive: Comcast preparing all-cash offer to upset Disney-Fox deal; 08/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Files Updated Form 13-D In Relation to Asset Sale to Walt Disney; 05/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – PITARO’S APPOINTMENT EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; NEW LEADERSHIP FOR CO’S CONSUMER PRODUCTS & INTERACTIVE BUSINESSES TO BE NAMED LATER

Rothschild Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Cooper Std Hldgs Inc (CPS) by 56.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rothschild Asset Management Inc sold 191,084 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 144,476 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.79M, down from 335,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cooper Std Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $794.64 million market cap company. The stock increased 7.72% or $3.25 during the last trading session, reaching $45.35. About 158,454 shares traded. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) has declined 61.44% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.87% the S&P500. Some Historical CPS News: 29/05/2018 – Cooper-Standard Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – COOPER-STANDARD TO Ba3 FROM B1 BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 01/05/2018 – Cooper Standard Holdings: 1Q Net New Business Awards $140M; 26/03/2018 Cooper-Standard Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Bianchi Public Relations Named to O’Dwyer’s Top PR Firms in Midwest and Technology & Industrial Sectors in Nation for 2018; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Cooper-Standard’s Ratings, Cfr At Ba3; 01/05/2018 – COOPER-STANDARD 1Q ADJ EPS $3.45, EST. $2.91; 13/04/2018 – Cooper Standard Issues 2017 Corporate Responsibility Report; 01/05/2018 – Cooper Standard Holdings 1Q Adj EPS $3.45; 26/03/2018 – Cooper Standard’s Medina Named a 2018 STEP Ahead Award Honoree

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CPS shares while 43 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 16.56 million shares or 1.74% less from 16.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio invested in 0.01% or 21,960 shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag reported 0% of its portfolio in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS). Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 16,277 shares. American International Grp stated it has 13,214 shares. Ameriprise Inc has 0.01% invested in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS). Fuller Thaler Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.76% in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS). Lsv Asset Mngmt reported 912,878 shares stake. Fmr reported 0% stake. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 0% or 22,033 shares. Schroder Invest Management Grp has invested 0.02% in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 10,300 shares. Quantbot Technology Limited Partnership holds 10,400 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp has invested 0.02% in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS). Bluemountain Management Ltd holds 9,997 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based State Street Corp has invested 0% in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS).

Analysts await Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, down 58.03% or $1.59 from last year’s $2.74 per share. CPS’s profit will be $20.15M for 9.86 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual earnings per share reported by Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 71.64% EPS growth.

Rothschild Asset Management Inc, which manages about $4.79B and $9.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cms Energy Corp (NYSE:CMS) by 13,210 shares to 365,017 shares, valued at $20.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Helen Of Troy Corp Ltd (NASDAQ:HELE) by 28,383 shares in the quarter, for a total of 212,310 shares, and has risen its stake in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0.25% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Korea has 0.67% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Wills Financial Gru has 1.46% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 19,413 shares. Daiwa Sb Invests has 16 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Utd Cap Advisers Lc accumulated 515,388 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Regions Financial Corp invested in 196,805 shares. Hilton Cap Limited Liability Co stated it has 2,491 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Rnc Cap Mgmt Limited Liability has 27,970 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Howland Management Ltd Liability Com reported 1.01% stake. Windward Capital Ca invested in 179,176 shares or 2.54% of the stock. Boothbay Fund Management Ltd Liability Co reported 0.26% stake. Bridges Inv Management holds 1.4% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 310,139 shares. Community State Bank Of Raymore has invested 0.13% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Kemper Corporation Master Retirement Tru owns 10,000 shares. Gm Advisory Gru holds 0.45% or 12,324 shares.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $227,200 activity. On Tuesday, January 15 BRAVERMAN ALAN N sold $4,737 worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 42 shares.