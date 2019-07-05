Walt Disney (DIS) Stock Rose While Perigon Wealth Management Boosted Its Position; Cme Group (CME) Stock Value Rose While Mizuho Bank LTD Has Raised Position

Mizuho Bank Ltd increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 900% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mizuho Bank Ltd bought 922,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.03 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.87 million, up from 102,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $203.29. About 544,004 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 14.01% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 28/03/2018 – NEX GROUP: CONFIRMS IT HAS RECEIVED PROPOSAL FROM CME GROUP; 11/04/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE CONTRACTS 0#FC: RISE OVER 1 PERCENT ON LIVE CATTLE FUTURES GAINS, STRONG CASH FEEDER CATTLE PRICES -TRADE; 20/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 19; 06/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 5; 07/03/2018 – CME LEAN HOG FUTURES 0#LH: DROP MORE THAN 1 PERCENT PRESSURED BY FUND SALES, LATE TUESDAY’S LOWER WHOLESALE PORK PRICES -TRADE; 30/03/2018 – Fitch Places NEX Group’s ‘BBB’/’F3’ Ratings on Positive Watch on Planned Acquisition by CME; 11/04/2018 – 0HR2: BARCLAYS PLC: Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) – CME Group Plc – Amendment; 18/04/2018 – CME LEAN HOG FUTURES 0#LH: SURGE MORE THAN 2 PERCENT ON FUND BUYING, HIGHER CASH AND WHOLESALE PORK PRICES -TRADE; 14/05/2018 – CME said it has no plans right now for ethereum futures, although the structure of the indexes is very similar to the ones behind the company’s bitcoin futures; 28/03/2018 – NEX GROUP – CONFIRMS HAS RECEIVED NON-BINDING PROPOSAL FROM CME GROUP INC REGARDING A POTENTIAL ACQUISITION OF NEX AT A PRICE OF £10 PER SHARE

Perigon Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Walt Disney (DIS) by 5.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perigon Wealth Management Llc bought 3,082 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 60,334 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.28M, up from 57,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perigon Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $142.51. About 3.71M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON OCT. 2, 2017, REPRESENTATIVE OF DISNEY SENT DRAFT MUTUAL CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT TO REPRESENTATIVE OF 21CF, WHICH WAS NEGOTIATED OVER ENSUING DAYS; 02/05/2018 – Casio, Notes For Notes And Disney/Own Star Roshon Fegan Host Special Music Workshop; 29/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO’S ABC SAYS IT HAS CANCELED ‘ROSEANNE’ -COMPANY STATEMENT; 10/05/2018 – A regulatory filing last month showed Fox initially chose Disney over Comcast in part over fear of regulatory challenges; 17/05/2018 – Disneyland Resort Gives Guests a Treat: More Days Than Ever to Celebrate Halloween Time at Both Disneyland and Disney Californi; 17/04/2018 – Reimagine Well: Adapting Disney Theme Parks “Architecture of Reassurance” into an “Architecture of Healing”; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q EPS $1.95; 06/04/2018 – Disney offers Sky News deal to allay Murdoch concerns; 30/05/2018 – Ad Age: Fox sets date for Disney vote, putting pressure on Comcast; 19/04/2018 – Disney World employees share the 7 things they wish parkgoers would stop doing

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T reported 0.01% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Pnc Financial Grp invested in 57,442 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Waddell Reed Fincl owns 1.45 million shares. Alkeon Cap Management Lc accumulated 364,102 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Altfest L J Co Incorporated has invested 0.12% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Natixis has invested 0.13% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Aqr Cap Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0.24% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 1.41M shares. Whittier Trust Co, California-based fund reported 905 shares. Efg Asset Mngmt (Americas) holds 0.21% or 4,259 shares in its portfolio. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Llc reported 2,916 shares. Cincinnati Ins invested in 29,900 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Citizens Northern Corp invested 0.27% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Moreover, Tortoise Investment Ltd Company has 0% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 29 shares. Com Bank & Trust accumulated 510,954 shares or 1% of the stock. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 9,279 shares.

Perigon Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $877.20M and $430.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sector Spdr Engy Select (XLE) by 5,004 shares to 7,959 shares, valued at $534,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Csx (NYSE:CSX) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,669 shares, and cut its stake in Target (NYSE:TGT).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 79,225 shares. Westfield Capital Lp has 0.69% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 818,100 shares. Coho Ltd accumulated 3,029 shares. Macquarie Group Ltd, a Australia-based fund reported 520,570 shares. Aperio Grp Ltd Company accumulated 1.39 million shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt stated it has 2,521 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Prio Wealth Partnership holds 1.56% or 299,068 shares. Choate Investment Advsr has 17,333 shares. Cutter Brokerage Inc invested in 8,307 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Mngmt Inc accumulated 62,352 shares or 1.04% of the stock. Willingdon Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.09% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Eagle Global Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.23% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 54,150 shares. Wendell David Assoc Inc reported 66,787 shares. Peak Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 99,592 shares. Howe & Rusling holds 1,698 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

