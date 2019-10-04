Walt Disney (DIS) Stock Rose While New England Research & Management Has Cut Its Stake; Quinn Opportunity Partners Upped Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Holding

New England Research & Management Inc decreased its stake in Walt Disney (DIS) by 9.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Research & Management Inc sold 2,275 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 21,980 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.07M, down from 24,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $233.87B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $129.83. About 4.70 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 05/03/2018 – ESPN Taps Disney Executive James Pitaro As New President — MarketWatch; 16/05/2018 – JUST IN: 21st Century Fox says Lachlan Murdoch will be chairman & CEO of “New Fox” after company sells majority of its assets to The Walt Disney Company; Rupert Murdoch to serve as co-chairman of the new company; 12/04/2018 – PANEL RULES DISNEY OFFER BE REQUIRED FOLLOWING FOX COMPLETION; 19/04/2018 – SKY SKYB.L CEO SAYS “NO INTEREST” IN RUNNING WPP; 25/05/2018 – DISNEY SLASHES FORECAST FOR “SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY” WITH EARLY TICKET SALES SAGGING – BLOOMBERG; 07/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 03/04/2018 – Murdoch’s Fox could separate Sky News to satisfy UK regulator on takeover; 08/05/2018 – Disney teases possibility of more ‘Avengers’ movies; 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Cue Suggests Company Won’t Buy Netflix, Disney for Video; 25/05/2018 – Disney continues to take full advantage of their 2012 purchase of Lucasfilm and the “Star Wars” franchise. Its new Star Wars-themed parks are set to open in 2019

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 32.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc bought 311,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 1.26M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $71.88M, up from 946,936 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $59.58. About 5.98 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 14/05/2018 – Deadline Hollywd: Verizon Expressed Interest In Acquiring CBS Before Viacom Talks Heated Up; 17/05/2018 – Oath, National Disability Leadership Alliance and Getty Images Launch New Disability Image Collection; 07/03/2018 – Verizon Connect Redefines Mobile Workforce Management with Comprehensive Solution; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Expects Tax Savings to Boost 2018 EPS by 55 Cents to 65 Cents; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 20/04/2018 – AT&T, VERIZON ARE SAID TO BE FOCUS OF MOBILE SWITCHING PROBE; 30/05/2018 – VERIZON IS SAID TO BE EXCLUSIVE U.S. CARRIER FOR PIXEL PHONES; 27/03/2018 – RadioResource: Verizon to Launch Public-Safety Dedicated Core Thursday; 11/04/2018 – Verizon Organization Envrmnt Debuts AR Tool for Mobile Experiences; 02/04/2018 – Verizon announces expiration and final results of its tender offers for 13 series of notes

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Peapack Gladstone Fincl Corporation holds 244,389 shares. Oarsman Capital invested in 0.3% or 4,751 shares. Dana Invest Advisors has invested 1.33% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Seabridge Inv Llc invested in 0.03% or 627 shares. Segment Wealth Mgmt Ltd Company, a Texas-based fund reported 3,676 shares. 13,030 are held by Transamerica Fincl Advsrs. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Grp Lc holds 0.22% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 169,746 shares. Sfmg reported 0.03% stake. Middleton Inc Ma owns 0.6% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 27,531 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 350,813 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Riggs Asset Managment, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 27,921 shares. First Bancshares And Trust Of Newtown owns 17,445 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund invested in 29,589 shares or 0.78% of the stock. Granite Investment Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp, a California-based fund reported 119,603 shares. Illinois-based Lodestar Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Il has invested 3.34% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

New England Research & Management Inc, which manages about $167.47 million and $147.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce.Com (NYSE:CRM) by 2,595 shares to 4,420 shares, valued at $671,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 2,125 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,775 shares, and has risen its stake in M.D.C. Holdings Inc. (NYSE:MDC).

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95 billion for 30.05 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc, which manages about $804.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 21,000 shares to 94,000 shares, valued at $3.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in T (NYSE:TMUS) by 294,403 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 872,647 shares, and cut its stake in Uniti Group Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stock Yards Commercial Bank & has 0.22% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Blue Chip Prtn invested in 220,556 shares. Viking Fund Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 99,000 shares or 1.5% of all its holdings. Affinity Invest Advisors Limited Com holds 119,416 shares or 1.96% of its portfolio. Moreover, Family Management has 1.4% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 62,373 shares. North Star Asset Inc reported 1.1% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Schafer Cullen Cap Mngmt Inc has invested 0.24% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Northstar Invest Advisors Ltd invested 1.54% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Nadler Finance Group invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 22.97M were reported by Deutsche Natl Bank Ag. Citigroup owns 4.44 million shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Cognios Capital Ltd, a Kansas-based fund reported 15,188 shares. Woodmont Counsel Ltd Liability Company has invested 2.54% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Reynders Mcveigh Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 53,808 shares. Aviva Public Limited Liability Corporation has 0.75% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 1.92 million shares.

