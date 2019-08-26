Walt Disney (DIS) Stake Maintained by Metropolitan Life Insurance Company; Pathstone Family Office Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) Cut by $12.55 Million

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Walt Disney (DIS) by 9.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company bought 26,789 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 296,877 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.96 million, up from 270,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Walt Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.24% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $131.67. About 10.20 million shares traded or 12.89% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 30/05/2018 – Michael Jackson Estate Sues Disney Over `Last Days’ Special; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – DISNEY-BRANDED DTC STREAMING SERVICE TO BE EXCLUSIVE HOME FOR SUBSCRIPTION VIDEO-ON-DEMAND VIEWING; 28/03/2018 – WABC-NYC: Caroline Sunshine, former Disney Channel star, joins Trump White House; 11/05/2018 – Orlando Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: Unicorp’s $1B Disney-area project just got bigger; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Looks to Wrest Away Fox Assets From Disney (Correct); 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It May Top Disney’s Bid for Fox Entertainment; 12/04/2018 – DISNEY REQUIRED TO MAKE OFFER FOR SKY AT; 30/03/2018 – The Walt Disney Company Executives to Discuss Fiscal Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results via Webcast; 02/04/2018 – Tokyo Disney conjures unmagical fixes for overcrowded parks; 08/05/2018 – Disney teases possibility of more ‘Avengers’ movies

Pathstone Family Office Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 83.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pathstone Family Office Llc sold 107,224 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 20,776 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.45M, down from 128,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pathstone Family Office Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $133.39. About 38.52 million shares traded or 55.36% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 03/04/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Delphix Hosts Gestalt lT’s Cloud Field Day 3, Exploring the Relationship Between “Data and the Cloud”; 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Drops Microsoft Email Fight With New Law in Place; 16/04/2018 – Results from Symic Bio Liver Fibrosis Program Presented at the International Liver Congress 2018; 06/03/2018 – Sectra to Utilize Microsoft Azure for its Cloud-based Imaging IT Solutions in the US; 20/05/2018 – RHIPE LTD RHP.AX – RHIPE APPOINTED TO MICROSOFT NEW ZEALAND’S PUBLIC CLOUD PROGRAM; 27/03/2018 – DebtX: CMBS Loan Prices Unchanged In February; 11/04/2018 – HotLink Offers Sneak Peek of First Fine-Grained Cybersecurity Solution for Backup and Disaster Recovery Systems at RSA Conference USA; 03/05/2018 – Unravel Data Collaborates with Microsoft Azure to Boost Performance and Reliability for Big Data Workloads in the Cloud; 27/03/2018 – Green House Data Introduces Managed Azure Cloud Services; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC DISSOLVES STAKE IN HONEYWELL – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Palisade Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2,618 shares. Burns J W Com Ny has 73,189 shares for 1.98% of their portfolio. Trustmark Fincl Bank Tru Department holds 0.22% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 19,374 shares. 4,146 were reported by Bar Harbor Trust. Lenox Wealth invested in 9,156 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Phocas Fincl Corporation owns 6,493 shares. Karpus Management invested in 0.01% or 3,287 shares. Homrich Berg owns 14,102 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Janney Capital Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 109,497 shares. Roosevelt Inv Gp invested 0.09% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Price T Rowe Assoc Md reported 19.07M shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. The United Kingdom-based Rathbone Brothers Plc has invested 0.8% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Marco Investment Limited Liability Corp reported 46,153 shares. Kopp Advsr Ltd Co, Minnesota-based fund reported 2,596 shares. Iberiabank accumulated 64,008 shares or 0.82% of the stock.

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company, which manages about $14.10B and $5.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 5,202 shares to 102,430 shares, valued at $6.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) by 5,195 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 109,192 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA).

Pathstone Family Office Llc, which manages about $1.81B and $786.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 31,999 shares to 32,099 shares, valued at $1.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 403,578 shares in the quarter, for a total of 404,063 shares, and has risen its stake in Price T Rowe Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aviance Cap Management Llc holds 8,694 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested 3.03% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Maryland Cap holds 296,844 shares. Allstate Corporation holds 1.9% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 596,693 shares. Moreover, Mig Cap Limited Liability Company has 0.09% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 5,441 shares. Argyle Capital Mngmt accumulated 81,798 shares. Martin Currie Ltd reported 1.64% stake. 22,839 were accumulated by Loudon Mngmt. Cibc World Markets Corporation reported 3.26M shares or 3.15% of all its holdings. Altfest L J And Communications has 109,689 shares. The Idaho-based Buffington Mohr Mcneal has invested 2.92% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Raymond James Advsr reported 1.81% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 8,470 are held by Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdg Limited. Shine Invest Advisory Svcs Inc holds 0.59% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 10,754 shares. Mraz Amerine Associate holds 57,319 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.