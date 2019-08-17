Walt Disney (DIS) Stake Lifted by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc; Midas Management Increased Its Holding in Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) by $384,000

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney (DIS) by 4.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc bought 19,954 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 456,447 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.68M, up from 436,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $135.2. About 6.25 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SAYS REACTION TO ESPN+ HAS BEEN POSITIVE – CNBC; 28/04/2018 – Disney’s `Avengers’ Gets $106 Million, Second-Biggest U.S. Debut; 30/05/2018 – Trump wades into furor over racist Roseanne Barr tweet; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Board Will Take Vote Under Advisement for Future CEO Compensation; 18/04/2018 – Disney’s $8.7 Billion Value on Hulu Is Dwarfed by Netflix; 12/04/2018 – PANEL RULES DISNEY OFFER BE REQUIRED FOLLOWING FOX COMPLETION; 09/05/2018 – Disney could choose to split Fox’s assets with Comcast instead of starting a bidding war; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Exclusive: Comcast preparing all-cash offer to upset Disney-Fox deal; 09/03/2018 – DIS: $4B FIVE-YEAR FACILITY REPLACES $2.25B 5-YEAR CREDIT PACT; 06/03/2018 – Magical and Not-so-Magical Moments in Disney’s Adults-Mostly, Artificial Paradise

Midas Management Corp increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) by 21.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Midas Management Corp bought 8,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 45,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.17 million, up from 37,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Midas Management Corp who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $195.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.33% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $44.39. About 19.37 million shares traded or 0.47% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo: Accrual Cuts 1Q Net by $800M, or 16c/Share; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IT IS “VERY LIKELY” WELLS FARGO WILL OUTPERFORM MOST OF ITS BANK RIVALS OVER THE NEXT DECADE; 04/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Agrees to Settle With Shareholders for $480 Million; 09/04/2018 – BusinessInsurnce: Consumer watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 26/04/2018 – PPG Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 14/05/2018 – MyAllies News: JPMorgan poaches Wells Fargo banker for entertainment group; 15/03/2018 – Dealbook: Wells Fargo’s C.E.O. Gets a Pay Raise: DealBook Briefing; 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo admitted that it improperly collected fee rebates that should have been given to a public pension fund while acting as its trustee; 29/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Asset Management Expands Multi-Asset Solutions Team; 23/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO CITES ADDED LEGAL ACCRUAL ON $1B PENALTY

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fred Alger Management invested 0.4% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Northstar Advisors Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.04% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Sigma Planning Corporation holds 0.47% or 75,011 shares. Barbara Oil invested in 0.53% or 8,000 shares. Round Table Ser Ltd holds 2,620 shares. Atlantic Union Savings Bank Corporation holds 41,631 shares. Raymond James invested in 733,333 shares. Papp L Roy & Assoc, a Arizona-based fund reported 95,803 shares. Ntv Asset Lc has invested 0.47% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Eaton Vance Mngmt stated it has 5.36 million shares or 1.36% of all its holdings. Headinvest Llc reported 2,332 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Doheny Asset Mngmt Ca accumulated 8,813 shares. Boltwood Capital owns 22,879 shares. Gamco Et Al holds 670,704 shares. Family Management Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 30,060 shares.

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc, which manages about $2.48 billion and $2.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Japan Hedged Eq (DXJ) by 7,955 shares to 6,118 shares, valued at $310,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 9,281 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,382 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonalds (NYSE:MCD).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bbr Prtnrs Ltd Llc has 7,024 shares. Texas Yale accumulated 68,874 shares. Moreover, Sol Cap Management Com has 0.41% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). 2.26 million were reported by Royal London Asset Management. Loews owns 4,501 shares. Osborne Prtnrs Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 2.18% or 231,466 shares. Smart Portfolios Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.01% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Doheny Asset Ca invested in 9,600 shares. 1.51M were accumulated by Gabelli Funds Ltd Limited Liability Company. Levin Strategies Limited Partnership has invested 0.04% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Invesco Ltd invested 0.44% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Kentucky Retirement Sys accumulated 0.84% or 179,013 shares. America First Invest Advsr Ltd Liability reported 2,412 shares. Deltec Asset Management Ltd Llc accumulated 6,160 shares. Acropolis Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.14% or 18,066 shares.

