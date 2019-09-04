Walt Disney (DIS) Shareholder Wilkins Investment Counsel Has Cut Its Holding as Stock Price Rose; As United Parcel Service (UPS) Shares Rose, Lyons Wealth Management Has Raised Stake by $2.46 Million

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Walt Disney (DIS) by 29.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc sold 3,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 7,700 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $855,000, down from 10,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $245.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $136.31. About 5.99M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 23/05/2018 – Fortune: Comcast Is Preparing an All-Cash Bid to Break Up the Disney-Fox Marriage; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY SHAREHOLDERS OPPOSED EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PLAN; 08/05/2018 – Parks, ‘Black Panther’ propel Disney earnings past TV decline; 09/03/2018 – Can Disney Stop Netflix? — Barrons.com; 18/04/2018 – CORRECT: Comcast Bid for Fox Assets Was 16%, Not 17%, Premium to Disney’s Roughly $29/Shr Offer – Filing; 12/04/2018 – Joe Mayes: Breaking: Disney will have to bid for all of Sky if the Fox deal doesn’t go through; 09/05/2018 – The company’s board has already unanimously approved Disney’s $52 billion offer for those assets; 28/03/2018 – New York Post: White House adds former Disney star to press team; 24/05/2018 – Cramer points to a famous Babe Ruth quote to support his point about comparing Netflix with Disney; 08/05/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal

Lyons Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 41.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyons Wealth Management Llc bought 22,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 75,631 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.45M, up from 53,431 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyons Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $117.33. About 1.98M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 13/03/2018 – World Wide Technology Partners with SixThirty to Support Financial Technology Start-Ups; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q Domestic Package Rev $10.23B; 16/04/2018 – UPS: George Willis Appointment Is Effective May 1; 02/05/2018 – US News: Exclusive: UPS Weighs Strategy to Deliver Bulky Goods to Boost Growth; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO: VOLUNTARY BUYOUTS ‘FIRST OF MANY’ EFFORTS TO CUT COSTS; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Otlks Of Jpn’s State Street Trust, Seven Bank To Pos; 13/03/2018 – Donald Trump and Rex Tillerson: Timeline of Their Ups and Downs; 08/05/2018 – WALMART INC’S WMT.N ONLINE GROCERY DELIVERY PARTNERSHIPS WITH RIDE-HAILING SERVICES UBER AND LYFT HAVE ENDED; 09/04/2018 – BORYSZEW SA BORY.WA – RKK INVESTMENTS SP. Z O.O. UPS ITS STAKE IN CO TO 23.87% VOTING RIGHTS FROM 20.40% VOTING RIGHTS; 14/05/2018 – Fitch: Telco M&A Convergence Driven, Incumbent Tie-Ups Unlikely

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Camarda Advsrs Ltd Com stated it has 3,200 shares. Fmr accumulated 0.2% or 14.65M shares. Jefferies Gp Ltd Company owns 0.02% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 17,634 shares. Oakworth Capital Inc reported 3,291 shares. Sky Invest Lc holds 40,384 shares or 1.66% of its portfolio. Moors And Cabot Incorporated has invested 0.31% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). 107,118 are owned by Richard C Young &. Connors Investor Svcs has 14,881 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.29% or 1.01 million shares in its portfolio. Koshinski Asset Mgmt Incorporated owns 2,799 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Stratos Wealth Limited invested 0.26% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Amf Pensionsforsakring owns 643,627 shares for 0.71% of their portfolio. Moreover, Jolley Asset Management Limited Liability has 3.36% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Cornerstone Inv Prns Ltd Company invested in 29,463 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Kistler reported 0.1% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

