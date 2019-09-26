Walt Disney (DIS) Shareholder Hartford Investment Management Co Has Cut Stake; Toth Financial Advisory Has Upped Its Stake in International Business Machs (IBM) as Market Value Rose

Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 39.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought 3,337 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 11,727 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.62M, up from 8,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $142.23. About 281,029 shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 21/03/2018 – IBM launches a cheaper platform for start-ups to build blockchain projects; 11/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Recognized as IBM Watson Customer Engagement Global Systems Integrator Partner of the Year Award as part; 28/05/2018 – The chief of IBM’s supercomputer unit likes Elon Musk but ‘hates’ A.I. scaremongering; 17/04/2018 – IBM: RECEIVED $810M IN SETTLEMENTS FROM TAX AUDITS; 16/05/2018 – France’s Macron to meet CEOs of Facebook, Intel, IBM on May 23; 20/03/2018 – IBM RELEASES UPGRADED AI TOOLS FOR CLOUD-COMPUTING SERVICE; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Gross Margin 43.2%; 19/03/2018 – MEDIA-IBM Germany to sell parts of services ops to Bechtle -Wirtschaftswoche; 05/04/2018 – Rabobank Desensitizes Client Data for GDPR and DevOps with IBM; 10/04/2018 – McAfee and IBM Security Extend Partnership With Key Areas of Product Integrations

Hartford Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Walt Disney (DIS) by 3.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartford Investment Management Co sold 8,208 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 206,994 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.91 million, down from 215,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co who had been investing in Walt Disney for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $236.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $131.5. About 1.49M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 28/04/2018 – Disney’s `Avengers’ Gets $106 Million, Second-Biggest U.S. Debut; 29/05/2018 – David S. Joachim: Exclusive footage from inside Disney’s HQ; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – PROGRAM-SALES OPERATIONS HEADED BY JANICE MARINELLI WILL BE INTEGRATED INTO DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER AND INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SEGMENT; 08/05/2018 – IGER TO CNBC: CONFIDENT FOX’S ASSET SALE TO DISNEY WILL CLOSE; 08/03/2018 – Jon Favreau Set To Write, Produce Live-action ‘Star Wars’ TV Series For Disney Streaming Service — MarketWatch; 29/05/2018 – ‘Roseanne’ abruptly canceled after star’s racist tweet sparks furor; 21/05/2018 – Fidelity Puritan Adds Disney, Exits U.S. Bancorp; 07/05/2018 – ST Business Desk: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gatecrash US$52b Disney-Fox deal; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON NOV. 6, 21CF RECEIVED UNSOLICITED INDICATION OF INTEREST FROM THIRD-PARTY INDUSTRY PARTICIPANT (PARTY B) WITH RESPECT TO CERTAIN ASSETS; 03/05/2018 – FUNTASTIC – ENTERED AGREEMENT WITH THINKWAY TOYS FOR DISTRIBUTION OF TOYS AND ENTERTAINMENT PRODUCTS RELATING TO DISNEY AND PIXAR TOY STORY LICENSE

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “10 Wonderful Companies Whose Valuations Arenâ€™t Quite Fair – Investorplace.com” on September 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Win the Cloud Wars with a Position in IBM Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Reasons Why IBM Stock Is Still a Good Investment – Investorplace.com” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “IBM: Outperforming Other Cloud Players – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “IBM Stock Proves You Can Teach an Old Dog New Tricks – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Toth Financial Advisory Corp, which manages about $319.42 million and $447.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc (EWH) by 15,000 shares to 100 shares, valued at $3,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (XHB) by 11,845 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 86,412 shares, and cut its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 53 investors sold IBM shares while 532 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 472.00 million shares or 0.21% less from 473.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Colrain Cap Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.35% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Prentiss Smith & Commerce invested 0.23% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Augustine Asset Mngmt Incorporated owns 10,838 shares for 1.03% of their portfolio. Agf Invs stated it has 266,226 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Parkside Bank & Trust Trust accumulated 2,011 shares. Bailard reported 9,524 shares. Nuwave Invest Ltd Company, a New Jersey-based fund reported 2,582 shares. Montag A And Associates stated it has 0.35% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Fundx Invest Group Incorporated Limited accumulated 2,000 shares. Everence Cap Mgmt holds 20,022 shares. Greenwood Gearhart Incorporated owns 61,408 shares or 2.27% of their US portfolio. Argyle Capital Mngmt Incorporated reported 1.37% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Moreover, Stephens Ar has 0.18% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Renaissance Technologies holds 0.15% or 1.24 million shares in its portfolio. 10 invested in 4,719 shares.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Investors Should Know About The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Has Disney Lost Its Way, Hurting Disney Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Disney upsizes tender offer, announces early results – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Disney Portfolio: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “It’s Not Back to Business as Usual at Disney World – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.79% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 4.52 million shares. Rothschild & Communication Asset Mngmt Us reported 374,849 shares or 0.56% of all its holdings. Patten And Patten Inc Tn, Tennessee-based fund reported 22,953 shares. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc holds 1,432 shares. Rbf Ltd owns 34,800 shares. Hudock Capital Group Limited Liability holds 1,871 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Eaton Vance owns 5.36M shares or 1.37% of their US portfolio. Finance Advisory Grp invested 0.06% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Eidelman Virant Cap owns 3,135 shares. Westchester Cap owns 74,381 shares or 4.07% of their US portfolio. City stated it has 1.41% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Griffin Asset Mgmt holds 0.28% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 15,608 shares. Hudson Bay Lp invested in 146,851 shares or 0.47% of the stock. World Asset Mgmt Incorporated owns 118,187 shares or 0.81% of their US portfolio. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc has 64,433 shares for 0.92% of their portfolio.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95B for 30.44 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Hartford Investment Management Co, which manages about $3.59 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO) by 10,253 shares to 28,248 shares, valued at $5.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) by 37,904 shares in the quarter, for a total of 632,133 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).