Walt Disney (DIS) Share Price Rose While Wilkins Investment Counsel Has Cut Holding by $360,750; As Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Market Value Rose, Contravisory Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Position

Contravisory Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) by 4.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc sold 1,505 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,030 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.71 million, down from 33,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Zebra Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 8.25% or $16.32 during the last trading session, reaching $181.54. About 964,058 shares traded or 37.21% up from the average. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 20.52% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 15/05/2018 – INSOMNIAC, LIVEXLIVE, ZEBRA ENTERTAINMENT AND TENCENT VIDEO SIGN PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT TO DISTRIBUTE LIVESTREAM OF ELECTRIC DAISY CARNIVAL (EDC) LAS VEGAS; 26/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies’ Innovative Approach to Design Recognized with Fourth Consecutive Red Dot Award; 02/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 15/03/2018 – Zebra Tech at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research; 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECH 1Q ADJ EPS $2.56, EST. $2.05; 21/04/2018 – DJ Zebra Technologies Corporation Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZBRA); 08/05/2018 – Zebra Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.10-Adj EPS $2.30; 08/05/2018 – Zebra 1Q Net $109M; 23/05/2018 – ZEBRA MEDICAL VISION ANNOUNCES CE APPROVAL OF ITS SEVENTH Al IMAGING ALGORITHM – MAMMOGRAPHY LESION DETECTION; 05/03/2018 Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of Its Newest AI Imaging Algorithm – Automatic Identification of Brain Bleeds

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Walt Disney (DIS) by 29.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc sold 3,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,700 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $855,000, down from 10,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $253.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $140.58. About 2.75 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 25/04/2018 – Trinity Health and Other Investors Caution Smokefree Disney on Purchase of “Tobacco-Contaminated” Fox Movies; 15/03/2018 – SKY ENTERED INTO A CONFIDENTIALITY PACT W/ FOX, WALT DISNEY; 28/04/2018 – Disney’s `Avengers’ Gets $106 Million, Second-Biggest U.S. Debut; 27/04/2018 – Here’s an aerial view of Disney’s soon-to-be Star Wars theme park; 14/03/2018 – BREAKING: Walt Disney Co; 30/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash; 20/05/2018 – As Disney Moves Forward With Fox, Comcast Continues Plotting; 03/04/2018 – FOX FOXA.O PROPOSES FORMING NEW COMPANY CONTAINING SKY NEWS AS A POTENTIAL REMEDY FOR UK REGULATOR’S OBJECTIONS TO SKY SKYB.L TAKEOVER; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Studio Entertainment Rev $2.45B; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER: FOX SEARCHLIGHT TO CONTINUE AFTER MERGER

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Buckhead Management Lc accumulated 60,882 shares. Regentatlantic Ltd Liability Corp reported 1.13% stake. Karp Mgmt Corporation has invested 0.78% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Pictet National Bank Trust holds 44,205 shares. 104,740 were accumulated by Fisher Asset Limited Liability. West Coast Financial Limited Liability Corp has 1.74% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). The New York-based Cobblestone Cap Advsrs Limited Liability Com has invested 1.47% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Tctc Ltd holds 0.29% or 47,968 shares in its portfolio. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Inc invested 1.04% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Brave Asset invested 1.61% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Factory Mutual Insur reported 365,911 shares. Duncker Streett & Inc owns 22,181 shares. Greenleaf Trust reported 29,839 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Horrell Cap Mgmt Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Clean Yield Grp Incorporated reported 0.22% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $1.76 EPS, down 5.88% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.87 per share. DIS’s profit will be $3.17 billion for 19.97 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.61 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.32% EPS growth.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc, which manages about $746.49 million and $257.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 4,240 shares to 4,289 shares, valued at $360,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 107,491 shares in the quarter, for a total of 107,791 shares, and has risen its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

