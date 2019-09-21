Walt Disney (DIS) Share Price Rose While St Germain D J Co Decreased Its Holding; As Dolby Laboratories Com Cl (DLB) Stock Rose, Holder Disciplined Growth Investors Has Decreased Stake by $4.69 Million

St Germain D J Co Inc decreased its stake in Walt Disney (DIS) by 1.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. St Germain D J Co Inc sold 2,515 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 128,363 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.93M, down from 130,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St Germain D J Co Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $238.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $132.27. About 25.17M shares traded or 186.11% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 07/05/2018 – Bigger Than Disney: Universal Beijing Park’s Construction Budget Doubles; 25/05/2018 – Disney continues to take full advantage of their 2012 purchase of Lucasfilm and the “Star Wars” franchise. Its new Star Wars-themed parks are set to open in 2019; 29/05/2018 – Disney Reportedly Gathering Cash for Twenty-First Century Fox Bid; 09/05/2018 – FOX – EXPECT TO RECEIVE U.K. REGULATORY APPROVAL ON SKY TRANSACTION IN A MONTH OR TWO -JAMES MURDOCH, CONF CALL; 08/03/2018 – Disney shareholders vote against executive compensation; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Terms of Iger’s Extension in Best Interests of Company, Holders; 02/04/2018 – Tokyo Disney Resort is moving to make trips cheaper and less frustrating; 27/03/2018 – Walt Disney Co. CDS Widens 4 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: In Advanced Stages of Preparing Offer for Businesses Fox Has Agreed to Sell to Disney; 26/04/2018 – Disney plays up local ties in China amid trade standoff

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc decreased its stake in Dolby Laboratories Inc Com Cl (DLB) by 5.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc sold 73,321 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.58% . The institutional investor held 1.39 million shares of the multi-sector company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $89.71M, down from 1.46 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc who had been investing in Dolby Laboratories Inc Com Cl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $61.92. About 334,842 shares traded. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) has risen 7.24% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical DLB News: 24/04/2018 – Dolby Laboratories 2Q Net $70.6M; 17/04/2018 – JINYI TO OPEN 20 DOLBY CINEMA LOCATIONS IN CHINA OVER 4 YRS; 24/04/2018 – Dolby Laboratories 2Q Rev $301.4M; 19/04/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES INC – ANNOUNCED 20 DOLBY VISION AND DOLBY ATMOS TITLES FROM WALT DISNEY STUDIOS; 24/04/2018 – Dolby Laboratories 2Q Adj EPS 78c; 24/04/2018 – DOLBY LABS 2Q ADJ EPS 78C, EST. 78C; 24/04/2018 – DOLBY LABS SEES 3Q ADJ EPS 78C TO 84C, EST. $1; 25/04/2018 – Toshiba Launches Dolby Vision Capable TVs; 26/03/2018 – Dolby Labs Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Dolby Laboratories and Jinyi Partner to Extend Spectacular Dolby Experiences to More Moviegoers in China

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95 billion for 30.62 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.48 EPS, up 54.84% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.31 per share. DLB’s profit will be $48.37 million for 32.25 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual EPS reported by Dolby Laboratories, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.32% EPS growth.

