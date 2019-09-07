Walt Disney (DIS) Position Held by Lvm Capital Management Ltd; Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp Decreased Its Apollo Global Mgmt (APO) Position by $560,000

Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp decreased its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (APO) by 18.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 87,418 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.47M, down from 107,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp who had been investing in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $40.68. About 6.06M shares traded or 210.97% up from the average. Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) has declined 5.44% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 20/04/2018 – CEVA LOGISTICS AG IPO-CEVA.S SAYS START OF TRADING ON SIX SWISS EXCHANGE ANTICIPATED TO BE 4 MAY 2018; 21/03/2018 – APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LP APO.N CEO LEON BLACK SAYS WILL PROBABLY RAISE ANOTHER NATURAL RESOURCES FUND LATER THIS YEAR; 24/04/2018 – Alnylam Reports New Clinical Results from the APOLLO Phase 3 Study of Patisiran at the American Academy of Neurology 2018 Annua; 09/03/2018 – Oversight Dems: Warren, Cummings, Carper, and Peters Press Citigroup and Apollo on Loans to Kushner Business; 26/04/2018 – Hunter Group ASA: Hunter Group ASA Enters into definitive VLCC contract transfer agreements with Apollo Asset Ltd; 30/05/2018 – APOLLO HOSPITALS FINAL DIV/SHR 5 RUPEES; 23/05/2018 – Brazil’s Odebrecht receives Starboard-led bid for rail unit; 21/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-ILG explores merger with Apollo’s Diamond Resorts; 03/05/2018 – Apollo Global reports first quarterly loss in two years; 11/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Apollo Tyres for Jan 01 to Mar 31

Lvm Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Walt Disney (DIS) by 3.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvm Capital Management Ltd bought 3,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 93,765 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.41 million, up from 90,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvm Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Walt Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $139.55. About 3.97M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 18/04/2018 – Comcast Bid 16% More Than Disney for 21st Century Fox, Filing Shows; 12/04/2018 – Disney must make cash bid for Sky – UK Takeover Panel; 12/04/2018 – Disney launches ESPN+ streaming service with live sports and a show from Kobe Bryant; 14/03/2018 – The Walt Disney Company Announces Strategic Reorganization; 28/03/2018 – WABC-NYC: Caroline Sunshine, former Disney Channel star, joins Trump White House; 30/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash; 29/05/2018 – Disney’s China Puzzle Unsolved as `Solo’ Film Flops (Correct); 29/05/2018 – DISNEY SAID PREPARED TO OFFER SIGNIFICANT CASH IF NEEDED: CNBC; 18/04/2018 – 21st Century Fox Rejected Higher Offer From Comcast Before Accepting Disney Bid – Filing; 16/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC FOXA.O – FOX CEO JAMES MURDOCH TO QUIT AFTER DISNEY DEAL TO PURSUE SOMETHING OF HIS OWN

Lvm Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $495.24M and $435.90M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) by 31,821 shares to 657,671 shares, valued at $12.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 14,013 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 381,921 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci China Etf (MCHI).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holding stated it has 771,994 shares or 0.72% of all its holdings. Macroview Investment Management Limited Company holds 0.04% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 159 shares. Moreover, Vision Mngmt has 1.59% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Piershale Financial Grp invested 0.12% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Oakbrook Investments Limited Liability Com stated it has 2.28% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Bluestein R H And holds 311,418 shares. Bath Savings Communications has 84,336 shares. Gardner Russo Gardner Limited Company invested 0% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Qs Investors Ltd Liability Com reported 78,056 shares stake. Van Strum Towne stated it has 47,665 shares. Tarbox Family Office holds 0.17% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 4,253 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Incorporated invested in 1.04% or 62,352 shares. Confluence Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.16% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Mad River Investors holds 2,400 shares. Timber Creek Capital Management Lc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 713 shares.

Analysts await Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.60 EPS, down 25.93% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.81 per share. APO’s profit will be $222.80 million for 16.95 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual EPS reported by Apollo Global Management, LLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold APO shares while 43 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 139.89 million shares or 0.33% more from 139.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Trust Na accumulated 0% or 1,700 shares. Tiger Global Llc reported 37.66 million shares or 5.87% of all its holdings. Nordea Mgmt Ab invested in 354 shares or 0% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 1.25M shares. Heritage Wealth Advsr owns 500 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can owns 4.51M shares. Colony Grp Limited Liability Corp invested 0.02% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Covey Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 50,336 shares. 22,689 were accumulated by Finance Advisers Limited Liability Corporation. Moody National Bank & Trust Trust Division stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Ameriprise Fincl invested in 32,046 shares. Lonestar Mgmt Lc reported 200,000 shares. Hillhouse Management Ltd accumulated 0.19% or 161,437 shares. Raymond James Finance Services Advsrs holds 12,853 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo Mn holds 0% or 180,434 shares in its portfolio.

Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp, which manages about $8.62 billion and $106.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Priceline Grp Inc (Prn) by 2.00 million shares to 6.50 million shares, valued at $7.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.