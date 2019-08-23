Walt Disney (DIS) Position Held by Lvm Capital Management Ltd; Arbiter Partners Capital Management Cut Intelsat Sa (I) Holding by $2.05 Million; Market Value Rose

Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Intelsat Sa (I) by 17.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc sold 136,369 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The hedge fund held 647,337 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.14M, down from 783,706 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intelsat Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $19.34. About 858,655 shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500.

Lvm Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Walt Disney (DIS) by 3.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvm Capital Management Ltd bought 3,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 93,765 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.41 million, up from 90,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvm Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Walt Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $136.08. About 6.59M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 12/04/2018 – DISNEY REQUIRED TO MAKE OFFER FOR SKY AT; 14/03/2018 – Disney, Universal Studios and Other Local Companies Support MusicHelpsHeal.org and the Students from Puerto Rico/Virgin Islands; 09/05/2018 – FOX – EXPECT TO RECEIVE U.K. REGULATORY APPROVAL ON SKY TRANSACTION IN A MONTH OR TWO -JAMES MURDOCH, CONF CALL; 13/03/2018 – Media analyst Doug Creutz detail Disney’s move into internet content, ESPN worries; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q REV. $14.55B, EST. $14.13B; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – DISNEY-BRANDED DTC STREAMING SERVICE TO BE EXCLUSIVE HOME FOR SUBSCRIPTION VIDEO-ON-DEMAND VIEWING; 16/04/2018 – ESPN+ is Disney’s first direct-to-consumer initiative and part of its growing strategy to compete with the likes of Netflix and Hulu; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – PROGRAM-SALES OPERATIONS HEADED BY JANICE MARINELLI WILL BE INTEGRATED INTO DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER AND INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SEGMENT; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Rev $14.55B; 14/03/2018 – BREAKING: Walt Disney Co

Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.06 billion and $495.46M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in A by 24,015 shares to 74,612 shares, valued at $1.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Lvm Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $495.24M and $435.90M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,051 shares to 199,301 shares, valued at $23.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci China Etf (MCHI) by 5,910 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,500 shares, and cut its stake in Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW).

