Walt Disney (DIS) Market Valuation Rose While St Germain D J Co Lowered by $349,585 Its Position; Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) Position Increased by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc

St Germain D J Co Inc decreased its stake in Walt Disney (DIS) by 1.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. St Germain D J Co Inc sold 2,515 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 128,363 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.93 million, down from 130,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St Germain D J Co Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $238.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $132.27. About 25.64M shares traded or 194.28% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 05/03/2018 – Disney names James Pitaro as new ESPN chief; 07/05/2018 – Fox Jumps on Report That Comcast Is Mulling Counterbid to Disney; 16/04/2018 – ROKU INC – ESPN+ IS ACCESSIBLE TO ANYONE WITH A CURRENT-GENERATION ROKU DEVICE; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER: FOX SEARCHLIGHT TO CONTINUE AFTER MERGER; 11/03/2018 – DISNEY SAYS ‘BLACK PANTHER’ GLOBAL CUME TO SUNDAY $1.08B; 07/05/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources via @GregRoumeliotis; 11/03/2018 – New York Post: Human remains found in yard of Disney worker missing since 2015; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Exclusive: Comcast readies bid for 21st Century Fox; 07/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: M&A: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources – The Edge Markets; 17/05/2018 – Disneyland Resort Gives Guests a Treat: More Days Than Ever to Celebrate Halloween Time at Both Disneyland and Disney California Adventure Parks, Sept. 7-Oct. 31, 2018

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) by 13.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc bought 2,554 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 21,281 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.96 million, up from 18,727 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $347.45B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $131.65. About 12.34 million shares traded or 68.91% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen Biotech to Acquire BeneVir Biopharm; 08/05/2018 – GenomeDx Biosciences Announces Research Collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceuticals to Evaluate the Decipher® Classifier and Decipher GRID® for Drug Development; 25/04/2018 – J&J GETS COURT TO THROW OUT $151 MILLION DEPUY HIP VERDICT; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces Revolutionary Contact Lens Innovation with ACUVUE OASYS® with Transitions® Light Intellige; 18/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Amgen migraine drug costs less than expected; J&J halts development on Alzheimer’s drug; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $8.00-Adj EPS $8.20; 16/03/2018 – J&J – IF OFFER IS ACCEPTED, TRANSACTION WOULD BE EXPECTED TO CLOSE BY END OF 2018; 17/04/2018 – J&J – DISCUSSIONS REGARDING SPECIFIC FUTURE ACTIONS IN GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN ARE ONGOING; 26/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend Increase Of 7.1%; 11/05/2018 – Natrecor (Nesiritide; Johnson & Johnson) Drug Outlook to 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $183.81 million and $557.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crane Co Com (NYSE:CR) by 4,290 shares to 50 shares, valued at $4,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Transdigm Group Inc Com (NYSE:TDG) by 972 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5 shares, and cut its stake in Badger Meter Inc Com (NYSE:BMI).

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95B for 30.62 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

St Germain D J Co Inc, which manages about $1.01B and $917.51 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core Us Treasury Bond (GOVT) by 14,930 shares to 814,375 shares, valued at $21.02 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Novo (NYSE:NVO) by 12,640 shares in the quarter, for a total of 193,874 shares, and has risen its stake in L Brands Inc (LTD).

