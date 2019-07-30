Walt Disney (DIS) Holding Held by Perigon Wealth Management Llc; Contrarius Investment Management LTD Raised Holding in Goldman Sachs Group (GS)

Perigon Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Walt Disney (DIS) by 5.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perigon Wealth Management Llc bought 3,082 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 60,334 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.28 million, up from 57,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perigon Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $144.93. About 6.36M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 07/03/2018 – Netflix is worth more than GE or Ford, and it’s creeping up on Disney:; 17/04/2018 – Andrew Wallenstein: Exclusive w/ @gdanielholloway: 21st Century Fox just teamed up with arch rival Disney in a joint bid for TV; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Board Accepts Result of Non-Binding Vote; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Prepping Offer for Fox Assets to Top Disney (Video); 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – QTRLY LOWER OPERATING INCOME IN CABLE NETWORKS PRIMARILY DUE TO A LOSS AT BAMTECH AND DECREASES AT FREEFORM AND ESPN; 08/05/2018 – James Murdoch Wouldn’t Move to Disney if Fox Deal Closes; 07/05/2018 – The Hill: Sources tell Reuters Comcast seeks to block Disney-Fox deal with all-cash bid; 27/04/2018 – Netflix Could Soon Pass Disney in Market Value — Barrons.com; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – BOB CHAPEK NAMED CHAIRMAN OF PARKS, EXPERIENCES AND CONSUMER PRODUCTS SEGMENT; 15/03/2018 – SKY PLC SKYB.L – ENTERED INTO A CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT DATED 15 MARCH 2018 WITH TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX, INC. AND WALT DISNEY

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 544.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought 220,385 shares as the company's stock rose 0.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 260,856 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.08 million, up from 40,471 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $221.4. About 1.50 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4.

Perigon Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $877.20M and $430.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico (NYSE:PEP) by 2,900 shares to 1,719 shares, valued at $217,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc New (NYSE:MRK) by 14,817 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 113,004 shares, and cut its stake in Sector Spdr Engy Select (XLE).

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $1.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co (NYSE:ANF) by 45,743 shares to 2.84 million shares, valued at $77.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kinross Gold Corp (NYSE:KGC) by 5.43M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.06M shares, and cut its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4.