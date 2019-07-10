Walt Disney (DIS) Holding Has Upped by Cs Mckee Lp; Wellington Management Group Llp Increases Stake in Goldcorp New (GG)

Wellington Management Group Llp increased its stake in Goldcorp Inc New (GG) by 86.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Management Group Llp bought 675,214 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 1.46 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.69M, up from 783,507 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Management Group Llp who had been investing in Goldcorp Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $11.19 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 10, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical GG News: 26/04/2018 – Strategic investment by Goldcorp to create a new gold explorer in the Eeyou lstchee James Bay territory of Quebec with Canada Strategic Metals, Matamec Explorations and Sphinx Re; 25/04/2018 – GOLDCORP PROVIDES FIRST QUARTER 2018 EXPLORATION UPDATE; 26/04/2018 – Mednax process on life support; 29/03/2018 – GOLDCORP DEPOSITS FIRST GOLD ON TRADEWIND BLOCKCHAIN; 25/04/2018 – GOLDCORP REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR YEAR GOLD PRODUCTION; 15/05/2018 – Goldcorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Goldcorp Announces Voting Results from Annual Shareholders Meetings; 18/05/2018 – Goldcorp’s Telfer Sees Gold Prices Going ‘Significantly Higher’ (Video); 21/05/2018 – Goldcorp Says Peru and Nevada Would Make Its Portfolio Perfect; 25/04/2018 – GOLDCORP INC – PROGRAM TO IMPLEMENT $250 MLN OF SUSTAINABLE ANNUAL EFFICIENCIES BY MIDDLE OF 2018 IS ON TRACK

Cs Mckee Lp increased its stake in Walt Disney (DIS) by 2.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cs Mckee Lp bought 3,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 179,400 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.92M, up from 175,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cs Mckee Lp who had been investing in Walt Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $258.87B market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $143.84. About 7.54 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 13/03/2018 – Media analyst Doug Creutz detail Disney’s move into internet content, ESPN worries; 09/03/2018 – Variety: Cindy Davis, Research and Marketing Executive, Set to Leave Disney-ABC; 18/04/2018 – Disney filing discloses Fox’s reasons for rejecting Comcast bid; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s $50 billion bid for Fox; 24/05/2018 – NETFLIX PASSES DISNEY IN MARKET VALUATION; 04/04/2018 – Walt Disney CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 29/05/2018 – Disney’s China Puzzle Unsolved as `Solo’ Film Flops (Correct); 17/05/2018 – Disney, Legoland Lure More Visitors as SeaWorld Attendance Drops; 20/05/2018 – As Disney Moves Forward With Fox, Comcast Continues Plotting; 29/05/2018 – ABC SAYS IT HAS CANCELLED THE ‘ROSEANNE’ SHOW AFTER THE STAR’S ”ABHORRENT, REPUGNANT” TWEET- CNBC

Wellington Management Group Llp, which manages about $441.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 4.29M shares to 120.40M shares, valued at $7.12 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Illumina Inc (Prn) by 429,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.55M shares, and cut its stake in Credit Accep Corp Mich (NASDAQ:CACC).

