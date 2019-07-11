Walt Disney (DIS) Holder Wilkins Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Position by $360,750; As Hsbc Hldgs Plc (HSBC) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Gradient Investments Has Cut Its Position by $688,200

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Walt Disney (DIS) by 29.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc sold 3,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,700 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $855,000, down from 10,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $258.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $143.54. About 9.25 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 23/05/2018 – MEDIA-Activist Hohn urges Fox to engage on Comcast offer – FT; 03/04/2018 – Murdoch’s gladhanding of Disney in the Sky arm-wrestle; 08/03/2018 – Disney Investors Reject Executive Compensation in Say on Pay; 07/05/2018 – Update: Comcast is planning an all-cash bid to top Walt Disney’s $52 billion deal to acquire most of 21st Century Fox’s assets, if the U.S. government approves AT&T’s acquisition of Time Warner, sources tell CNBC; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER SAYS RESPONSE TO ESPN+ SERVICE `ENTHUSIASTIC’; 25/04/2018 – Trinity Health and Other Investors Caution Smokefree Disney on Purchase of “Tobacco-Contaminated” Fox Movies; 28/04/2018 – DISNEY SEES AVENGERS OPENING WEEKEND IN $225M-$240M RANGE; 15/03/2018 – SKY ENTERED INTO A CONFIDENTIALITY PACT W/ FOX, WALT DISNEY; 09/03/2018 – Can Disney Stop Netflix? — Barrons.com; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Parks & Resorts Rev $4.88B

Gradient Investments Llc decreased its stake in Hsbc Hldgs Plc (HSBC) by 38.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gradient Investments Llc sold 17,205 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,263 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11 million, down from 44,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gradient Investments Llc who had been investing in Hsbc Hldgs Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $169.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $41.65. About 1.10 million shares traded. HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) has declined 15.25% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical HSBC News: 06/03/2018 – REG-HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/Rl) – Hammerson PLC; 15/03/2018 – 87PY: HSBC Security Services: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 27/04/2018 – HSBC HOLDINGS OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 18/04/2018 – MICHELIN MICP.PA : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 130 EUROS FROM 125 EUROS; 23/04/2018 – HSBC Had Metro at Buy; 04/05/2018 – ALSTRIA OFFICE REIT AG AOXG.DE : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 14.4 EUROS FROM 14.2 EUROS; 04/05/2018 – HSBC Global Asset UK Buys 1.3% Position in Tarsus Group; 22/05/2018 – HSBC Global Media Account Moves From WPP to Omnicom; 27/03/2018 – SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SCHN.PA : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 88 EUROS FROM 80 EUROS; 09/04/2018 – HSBC to expand further in China, cut red tape under new management team

Gradient Investments Llc, which manages about $696.72 million and $1.55 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7,228 shares to 20,864 shares, valued at $2.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:DLR) by 64,471 shares in the quarter, for a total of 64,542 shares, and has risen its stake in Nushares Etf Tr.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $1.76 EPS, down 5.88% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.87 per share. DIS’s profit will be $3.17 billion for 20.39 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.61 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.32% EPS growth.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $232,388 activity. The insider BRAVERMAN ALAN N sold 42 shares worth $4,737.