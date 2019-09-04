Walt Disney (DIS) Holder Perigon Wealth Management Upped Its Holding by $422,234; Western Digital (WDC) Stake Has Upped by Villere St Denis J & Co Llc

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc increased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 31.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc bought 352,817 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.08% . The institutional investor held 1.49 million shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.49 million, up from 1.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $57.47. About 4.39 million shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 02/05/2018 – Western Digital Board Declares Dividend for Fourth Fiscal Quarter 2018; 26/04/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL 3Q NET REV. $5.0B, EST. $4.93B; 15/05/2018 – Western Digital’s Buybacks: Do They Mean NAND Is Doing Much Better Than Feared? — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL 3Q ADJ EPS $3.63, EST. $3.30; 15/05/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL BUYBACK PART OF EXISTING PROGRAM; 15/05/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL – NEW TERM LOANS HAVE SAME REMAINING TENOR AS PREVIOUS U.S. DOLLAR-DENOMINATED TERM B LOANS AND MATURE ON APRIL 29, 2023; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q EPS 20c; 11/04/2018 – Western Digital Introduces Purpose-Built Surveillance Card for Trusted, 24/7, Next-Gen Video Capture; 20/03/2018 – Ruder Finn Appoints Ryan Donovan to Head San Francisco Office; 09/03/2018 – Western Digital to invest $4.6bn in joint venture with Toshiba

Perigon Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Walt Disney (DIS) by 5.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perigon Wealth Management Llc bought 3,082 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 60,334 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.28 million, up from 57,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perigon Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $136.31. About 5.99M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 25/05/2018 – DISNEY CUTS 4-DAY FORECAST FOR SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Media Networks Rev $6.14B; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – INTERNATIONAL CHANNELS–INCLUDING INTERNATIONAL DISNEY CHANNELS–WILL ALSO BE CONSOLIDATED INTO NEW BUSINESS SEGMENT; 25/04/2018 – Trinity Health and Other Investors Caution Smokefree Disney on Purchase of “Tobacco-Contaminated” Fox Movies; 25/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO DIS.N : BMO RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 17/05/2018 – Disney, Legoland Lure More Visitors as SeaWorld Attendance Drops; 24/05/2018 – Disney is completing its new Star Wars themed parks in 2019; 05/03/2018 – White House, Justice Department sued for records on Fox-Disney deal; 11/05/2018 – ‘Star Wars’ spaceship lands at Disney’s ‘Solo’ premiere in Hollywood; 03/04/2018 – Murdoch’s Fox could separate Sky News to satisfy UK regulator on takeover

