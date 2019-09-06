Walt Disney (DIS) Holder Perigon Wealth Management Increased Position; Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture Lifted Par Pacific Holdings (PARR) Position by $1.28 Million as Share Value Rose

Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture increased its stake in Par Pacific Holdings Inc (PARR) by 23.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture bought 75,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.36% . The institutional investor held 400,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.12 million, up from 325,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture who had been investing in Par Pacific Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $21.69. About 248,536 shares traded. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEMKT:PARR) has risen 32.83% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PARR News: 05/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 4Q EPS 41c; 16/03/2018 – Par Pacific Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Par Pacific Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PARR); 08/05/2018 – PAR PACIFIC 1Q ADJ EPS 18C, EST. $0.0; 05/03/2018 – PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY REVENUES $663.1 MLN VS $563.1 MLN; 13/04/2018 – HOUSTON WIRE & CABLE CO – MOST RECENTLY, MICKLAS WAS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER FOR PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS; 23/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. Successfully Closes Acquisition Of 33 Cenex(R) Zip Trip Retail Locations In Washington And Idaho; 05/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 4Q Adj EPS 53c; 08/05/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 18c

Perigon Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Walt Disney (DIS) by 5.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perigon Wealth Management Llc bought 3,082 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 60,334 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.28 million, up from 57,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perigon Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $139.55. About 3.97M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 29/05/2018 – Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash; 23/03/2018 – Books: Bringing Disney’s European Adventures to American Readers; 05/03/2018 – Disney names James Pitaro as new ESPN chief; 12/04/2018 – Disney launches ESPN+ streaming service with live sports and a show from Kobe Bryant; 29/05/2018 – Disney Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – PROGRAM-SALES OPERATIONS HEADED BY JANICE MARINELLI WILL BE INTEGRATED INTO DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER AND INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SEGMENT; 19/03/2018 – Variety: Andy Bird Out as Head of Walt Disney International; 06/03/2018 – Accenture Interactive Selected by The Walt Disney Studios as Innovation Partner of Disney StudioLAB; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A2 Rating To Disney’s New Revolving Credit Facilities; 18/04/2018 – CORRECT: Comcast Bid for Fox Assets Was 16%, Not 17%, Premium to Disney’s Roughly $29/Shr Offer – Filing

Perigon Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $877.20 million and $430.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 8,499 shares to 43,358 shares, valued at $6.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,452 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,971 shares, and cut its stake in Target (NYSE:TGT).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alabama-based Oakworth has invested 0.22% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Fayerweather Charles has invested 1.26% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0.51% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 3G Cap Ptnrs LP holds 0.14% or 11,420 shares in its portfolio. Segantii Mgmt Ltd reported 1.04% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Paragon Mngmt Limited Co has invested 0.02% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Hirtle Callaghan & owns 40 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bessemer Inc reported 2.75 million shares stake. River Road Asset Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.02% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Burke And Herbert Natl Bank And Tru Co owns 1.25% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 12,746 shares. L And S Advisors Incorporated stated it has 22,045 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Kingfisher Cap Lc accumulated 0.89% or 12,506 shares. Grisanti Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested 4.46% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Ontario – Canada-based Baskin Financial Svcs has invested 3.11% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 62,119 were reported by Troy Asset Ltd.

