Walt Disney (DIS) Holder Perigon Wealth Management Has Raised Position by $422,234; Boeing Co (BA) Holder Private Asset Management Boosted Its Stake

Private Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 64.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Asset Management Inc bought 865 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 2,199 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $839,000, up from 1,334 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $191.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $5.27 during the last trading session, reaching $339.56. About 4.57 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 08/05/2018 – The Globe and Mail: United Airlines in talks with Boeing, Airbus to buy wide-body jets; 18/05/2018 – IAG ICAG.L CEO SAYS STILL IN TALKS WITH AIRBUS, BOEING ON AIRCRAFT FOR LOW-COST CARRIER ‘LEVEL’; 08/05/2018 – Boeing, Lufthansa Group Order for Four More 777 Airplanes Is Valued at $1.4 B at List Prices; 05/03/2018 – BOEING: EXPORT FINANCING PAID FOR; 02/04/2018 – Labor unions urge Brazil to block Boeing-Embraer tie-up; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 3.5 percent; 02/05/2018 – BOEING: SPACE LAUNCH SYSTEM WILL GET HUMANS TO MARS; 15/05/2018 – BOEING: U.S WILL LIKELY SEEK BILLIONS IN RETALIATION AGAINST EU; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO TIMING OF DECISION ON POSSIBLE NEW MID-MARKET IS YET TO BE DETERMINED, MAKING PRORGESS ON STUDIES; 25/04/2018 – Boeing Raises 2018 Cash Flow Guidance to Range of $15 Billion-$15.5 Billion

Perigon Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Walt Disney (DIS) by 5.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perigon Wealth Management Llc bought 3,082 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 60,334 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.28M, up from 57,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perigon Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $141.71. About 6.23 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 07/03/2018 – Netflix is worth more than GE or Ford, and it’s creeping up on Disney:; 30/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Sets July 10 Special Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement With the Walt Disney Co; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – DISNEY-BRANDED DTC STREAMING SERVICE TO BE EXCLUSIVE HOME FOR SUBSCRIPTION VIDEO-ON-DEMAND VIEWING; 08/03/2018 – IN NON-BINDING VOTE, 52 PERCENT OF DISNEY SHAREHOLDERS REJECT EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PLAN; 29/05/2018 – FOX CEO: DEAL WITH DISNEY HAS HIGHER CERTAINTY OF CLOSING; 26/04/2018 – Disney plays up local ties in China amid trade standoff; 24/05/2018 – Netflix passed Disney in market value and is now the most valuable media company in the world; 30/04/2018 – Disney Music Group’s New A Cappella Group, D Cappella, Featured On “American Idol’s” Disney Night; 07/05/2018 – Comcast readies all-cash gate crash of Disney-Fox deal; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – BASED ON PRELIMINARY RESULTS, ALL DISNEY DIRECTORS STANDING FOR ELECTION WERE ELECTED TO BOARD

Perigon Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $877.20 million and $430.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,452 shares to 1,971 shares, valued at $3.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Barclays Bond (SHY) by 57,106 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,239 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico (NYSE:PEP).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $227,200 activity.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 10 sales for $40.68 million activity. LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold $3.49M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Tuesday, February 12. $5.03 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by McAllister Kevin G on Friday, February 8. On Monday, February 11 the insider COLBERT THEODORE III sold $873,712. Smith Gregory D also sold $7.83 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20M.

Private Asset Management Inc, which manages about $561.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 11,339 shares to 166,363 shares, valued at $16.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,580 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 115,681 shares, and cut its stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK).