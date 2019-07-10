Walt Disney (DIS) Holder Blume Capital Management Increased Position by $1.13 Million; International Business Machs Com (IBM) Shareholder Stonebridge Capital Advisors Raised Stake

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in International Business Machs Com (IBM) by 18.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc bought 8,506 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 53,468 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.54M, up from 44,962 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $139.33. About 2.86M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 27/03/2018 – Stefanini Wins Award at IBM Think 2018 Event in Las Vegas; 29/03/2018 – IBM Provides New GAAP and Operating Results for 2016 and 2017, Reflecting Reporting Change; 26/04/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Announces Leading-Edge Joint Development Agreement With IBM Research; 19/03/2018 – IBM’s 5 Tech Predictions for the Next 5 Years (Video); 16/03/2018 – IBM Helps Accelerate Al with Fast New Data Platform, Elite Team; 14/03/2018 – IBM and EV Group Sign License Agreement on Laser Debonding Technology; 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Now Part of IBM Security’s New X-Force Threat Management Services; 16/05/2018 – Qualtrics Announces Strategic Partnership with IBM; 14/05/2018 – IBM Executives Press U.S. Lawmakers Not to Adopt EU Privacy Law; 29/03/2018 – IBM – IBM ADOPTS NEW FASB GUIDANCE ON PENSION REPORTING CHANGE EFFECTIVE IN 2018

Blume Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney (DIS) by 25.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blume Capital Management Inc bought 10,140 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,229 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.58M, up from 40,089 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $254.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $141.61. About 6.45 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 01/05/2018 – Disney said the food channel will uphold the same health standards that the company previously imposed on advertisers; 07/05/2018 – The Hill: Sources tell Reuters Comcast seeks to block Disney-Fox deal with all-cash bid; 29/05/2018 – POLL: Is the worst over for Disney?; 02/05/2018 – Disney is chomping into the food industry with a digital channel called ‘Disney Eats.’; 25/05/2018 – SALES AT U.S., CANADA FOR DISNEY’S “SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY” LIKELY TO TOTAL $105 MLN TO $115 MLN THROUGH FOUR-DAY MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND – BLOOMBERG; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q ADJ EPS $1.84, EST. $1.70; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – “BOARD ACCEPTS RESULT OF TODAY’S NON-BINDING VOTE AND WILL TAKE IT UNDER ADVISEMENT FOR FUTURE CEO COMPENSATION”; 26/03/2018 – Non-photo Personalized Gifts Market in the US 2018-2022 with Key Players CafePress, Disney, Hallmark Licensing, Shutterfly and Things Remembered Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – CNN Money: PACIFIC: The Disney-Comcast War is Personal; 14/03/2018 – Disney Reorganization Anticipates 21st Century Fox Assets

