Walt Disney (DIS) Holder Beach Investment Counsel Has Upped Its Stake; Southern Co (SO) Valuation Rose While Warren Averett Asset Management Decreased by $855,250 Its Position

Warren Averett Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 48.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Warren Averett Asset Management Llc sold 15,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 16,362 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $904,000, down from 31,912 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $61.19. About 1.46M shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 06/03/2018 – Southern Co: If Approved by Georgia PSC, Typical Residential Customer Could Get $70 in Refunds Over Two Years; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy May Be Required to Pay Southern Co Termination Fee of $100M or $200M if Asset Sale Terminated — Filing; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – TO SELL GULF POWER COMPANY, FLORIDA CITY GAS TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 13/03/2018 – Georgia Power renewable growth to continue throughout 2018; 10/04/2018 – Southern Co.: Unit 1 of the Joseph M. Farley Nuclear Plant Began Planned Refueling and Maintenance Outage on April 8; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CUTS HATCH 2 REACTOR TO 0% POWER FROM 100% FRIDAY: NRC; 21/05/2018 – Southern Company Announces Sale of Certain Florida Assets to NextEra Energy; 07/05/2018 – Southern Company named to DiversityInc’s Top 50 Companies for Diversity for third consecutive year; 07/05/2018 – GEORGIA POWER – EACH OFFER WILL EXPIRE AT 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON JUNE 4, 2018, UNLESS EXTENDED OR EARLIER TERMINATED

Beach Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney (DIS) by 517.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Counsel Inc bought 93,988 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 112,158 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.66 million, up from 18,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $128.22. About 4.39 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 30/05/2018 – Date Set for 21st Century Fox Shareholders to Vote on Disney Deal; 18/04/2018 – Comcast Bid for Fox Assets Was a 17% Premium to Disney’s Roughly $29 Per Share Offer – Filing; 09/03/2018 – Can Disney Stop Netflix? — Barrons.com; 19/04/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES INC – ANNOUNCED 20 DOLBY VISION AND DOLBY ATMOS TITLES FROM WALT DISNEY STUDIOS; 04/05/2018 – DISNEY’S `SOLO’ DOUBLES `BLACK PANTHER’ PRESALES: FANDANGO; 06/03/2018 – NETFLIX: FOX-DISNEY NOT THE BIGGEST THREAT TO US; 30/05/2018 – Fox Sets Date for Disney Vote, Putting Pressure on Comcast; 09/03/2018 – DIS: $4B FIVE-YEAR FACILITY REPLACES $2.25B 5-YEAR CREDIT PACT; 25/05/2018 – Disney Slashes Forecast for `Solo’ as Early Ticket Sales Sag; 12/04/2018 – PANEL SAYS DISNEY, FOX AND SKY HAS ACCEPTED THESE RULINGS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tci Wealth Advsr owns 0.54% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 8,617 shares. Stack Fin holds 3.57% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 227,635 shares. Old National Fincl Bank In holds 8,823 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. American Rech & Mngmt holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 922 shares. Cim Investment Mangement, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 4,374 shares. 1,771 were accumulated by Carderock Management. Moreover, Commonwealth National Bank Of has 0.33% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Harvest Cap Mngmt Incorporated invested in 0.22% or 5,548 shares. 5.10M are held by Wellington Mgmt Grp Limited Liability Partnership. First Retail Bank invested in 1.33% or 62,657 shares. Tuttle Tactical Mngmt invested 0.68% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Venator Cap has 8.14% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 60,000 shares. 7.16 million are owned by Jennison Assocs Lc. Flossbach Von Storch Ag has invested 0.06% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Dimensional Fund Lp holds 0.38% or 6.93 million shares in its portfolio.

Beach Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.43 billion and $870.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 12,435 shares to 223,523 shares, valued at $31.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Magellan Midstream Partners L (NYSE:MMP) by 45,849 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 708,432 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico (NYSE:PEP).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Disney and Apple Won’t Let You Binge Watch – Motley Fool” on September 04, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Looking At The Newest S&P 500 Sector After One Year – Benzinga” published on September 30, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Stocks Warren Buffett Sold Way Too Early – Motley Fool” on October 01, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Disney upsizes tender offer, announces early results – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Disney Stock Driven By Disney+ Presents a Problem for Investors – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

More notable recent The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Stock Five Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 28% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” on October 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Kroger (NYSE:KR) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 30, 2019, Cnbc.com published: “The Dow dropped more than 800 points in two days â€” here’s what’s going on – CNBC” on October 02, 2019. More interesting news about The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Lumber Liquidators Holdings (NYSE:LL) Share Price Is Down 83% So Some Shareholders Are Rather Upset – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Tempted To Sell Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) Because Of Its P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: October 03, 2019.

Warren Averett Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.83B and $671.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (NYSE:TSS) by 12,924 shares to 15,670 shares, valued at $2.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VOT) by 2,685 shares in the quarter, for a total of 319,127 shares, and has risen its stake in Regions Finl Corp New (NYSE:RF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 33 investors sold SO shares while 284 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 312 raised stakes. 589.04 million shares or 2.90% more from 572.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has 1.69 million shares. 17,377 are owned by Hm Payson &. Canandaigua Savings Bank Trust Communication has 34,440 shares. River Mercantile Asset Mgmt Llp, United Kingdom-based fund reported 2,400 shares. Hills Fincl Bank And Communication accumulated 5,929 shares. Summit Wealth Advsrs Lc invested in 6,624 shares. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 208,709 shares. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 28,994 shares. D E Shaw And holds 0.06% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 828,260 shares. Mondrian Investment Partners reported 0% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Calamos Ltd Llc stated it has 196,792 shares. Moreover, Next Finance Group Inc Incorporated has 0.11% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 18,688 shares. Franklin Resources Incorporated invested 0.89% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). 2,400 were accumulated by Hilton Management Ltd. Juncture Wealth Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Arizona-based fund reported 5,500 shares.